Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro news wrap: What’s trending

Jonesboro News Alert
 6 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Jonesboro.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Teen killed in early-morning crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash. Jonesboro police reported the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 8000-block of East Highland. The 17-year-old was eastbound when his 2013 Ford Fusion collided “front to front in the middle... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jonesboro / kait8.com

Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Madison Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to authorities. However, firefighters went to the scene around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. A Jonesboro police officer originally said authorities were able to get everyone out and... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Jonesboro / youtube.com

3214 Windover Garden Circle, Jonesboro, AR, 72401 Tour - $295,000

Represented by: Tom Rhoads For more information, call (870) 375-9181 or email tom.rhoads@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Memphis - Jonesboro,(870) 935-0701. 4 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Wonderful brick home in the heart of Jonesboro with an amazing outdoor kitchen, including marble countertops. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors on main level. Open living room with gas log fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat-in area. Master suite is complete with jet tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Walk way into the office. Lots of storage, 2-car garage. Roof is 2 yrs old, windows are 3 yrs old, upstairs water heater 5 yrs old, main level AC 5 yrs old. HOA is $1, 500/year. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Paragould / jonesborosun.com

Clella Horrell

PARAGOULD — Clella Anne Lee Horrell, 88, entered heaven’s gates Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Clella was a faithful and devoted Christian, wife, momma and nana. She loved attending church, sharing her faith with others, fishing with her husband, watching her... Read more

Comments / 0

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
182
Followers
257
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

