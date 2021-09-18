Jonesboro news wrap: What’s trending
(JONESBORO, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Jonesboro.
For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash. Jonesboro police reported the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 8000-block of East Highland. The 17-year-old was eastbound when his 2013 Ford Fusion collided “front to front in the middle... Read more
Jonesboro firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Madison Street
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department responded Thursday evening to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to authorities. However, firefighters went to the scene around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. A Jonesboro police officer originally said authorities were able to get everyone out and... Read more
3214 Windover Garden Circle, Jonesboro, AR, 72401 Tour - $295,000
Represented by: Tom Rhoads For more information, call (870) 375-9181 or email tom.rhoads@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Memphis - Jonesboro,(870) 935-0701. 4 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Wonderful brick home in the heart of Jonesboro with an amazing outdoor kitchen, including marble countertops. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors on main level. Open living room with gas log fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat-in area. Master suite is complete with jet tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Walk way into the office. Lots of storage, 2-car garage. Roof is 2 yrs old, windows are 3 yrs old, upstairs water heater 5 yrs old, main level AC 5 yrs old. HOA is $1, 500/year. Read more
Clella Horrell
PARAGOULD — Clella Anne Lee Horrell, 88, entered heaven’s gates Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Clella was a faithful and devoted Christian, wife, momma and nana. She loved attending church, sharing her faith with others, fishing with her husband, watching her... Read more
