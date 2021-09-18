Jonesboro news wrap: What’s trending

3214 Windover Garden Circle, Jonesboro, AR, 72401 Tour - $295,000

Represented by: Tom Rhoads For more information, call (870) 375-9181 or email tom.rhoads@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Memphis - Jonesboro,(870) 935-0701. 4 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Wonderful brick home in the heart of Jonesboro with an amazing outdoor kitchen, including marble countertops. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors on main level. Open living room with gas log fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat-in area. Master suite is complete with jet tub, separate shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. Walk way into the office. Lots of storage, 2-car garage. Roof is 2 yrs old, windows are 3 yrs old, upstairs water heater 5 yrs old, main level AC 5 yrs old. HOA is $1, 500/year. Read more