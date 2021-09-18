CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pocatello.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Idaho / idahostatejournal.com

POCATELLO — There are currently more active COVID-19 cases in Bannock County alone than there were throughout all of Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight-county service area at the previous height of the pandemic, public health officials confirmed Friday. Public health records show there were 1,250 active cases within the... Read more

avatar

And all stores are open and so is the hospital just go look at the parking lots around the hospital they are all full people doing there business as usual that’s how it should be

avatar

where are you from I'm from TACOMA, WASHINGTON...BUT, I LIVE IN POCATELLO, IDAHO RIGHT NOW..

Pocatello / idahostatejournal.com

POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man and Army veteran formally kicked off his campaign to become the next mayor of the city at the Leavitt Center on Monday. David Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with nineteen years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including twelve years of active duty, will challenge incumbent mayor Brian Blad and fellow challengers Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho S. Law, and Christine “Chris” Stevens during the upcoming election. Read more

Pocatello / eastidahonews.com

POCATELLO — Brooklyn’s Playground, an all-inclusive playground designed to promote children of all mental and physical abilities to play together, turns 10 next week. As part of the celebration, a fundraiser is being held Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., to pay for a necessary resurfacing. Jonny Fisher rallied the Pocatello... Read more

Pocatello / kidnewsradio.com

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is asking parents and guardians to talk to their students about a current trend on social media. That is encouraging the stealing or destroying of bathroom items like soap, paper towel and toilet paper dispensers. This video is from some recent damage... Read more

