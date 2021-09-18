Pocatello news wrap: What’s trending
(POCATELLO, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pocatello.
SOUTHEAST IDAHO SHATTERS RECORD FOR ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES
POCATELLO — There are currently more active COVID-19 cases in Bannock County alone than there were throughout all of Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight-county service area at the previous height of the pandemic, public health officials confirmed Friday. Public health records show there were 1,250 active cases within the... Read more
Army veteran David Worley officially kicks off campaign for Pocatello mayor
POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man and Army veteran formally kicked off his campaign to become the next mayor of the city at the Leavitt Center on Monday. David Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with nineteen years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including twelve years of active duty, will challenge incumbent mayor Brian Blad and fellow challengers Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho S. Law, and Christine “Chris” Stevens during the upcoming election. Read more
Popular all-inclusive playground to celebrate 10 years with fundraiser for maintenance
POCATELLO — Brooklyn’s Playground, an all-inclusive playground designed to promote children of all mental and physical abilities to play together, turns 10 next week. As part of the celebration, a fundraiser is being held Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m., to pay for a necessary resurfacing. Jonny Fisher rallied the Pocatello... Read more
Vandalism in PCSD25 bathrooms
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is asking parents and guardians to talk to their students about a current trend on social media. That is encouraging the stealing or destroying of bathroom items like soap, paper towel and toilet paper dispensers. This video is from some recent damage... Read more