Pocatello news wrap: What’s trending

Army veteran David Worley officially kicks off campaign for Pocatello mayor

POCATELLO — A 36-year-old local man and Army veteran formally kicked off his campaign to become the next mayor of the city at the Leavitt Center on Monday. David Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with nineteen years of public service as a member of the armed forces, including twelve years of active duty, will challenge incumbent mayor Brian Blad and fellow challengers Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho S. Law, and Christine “Chris” Stevens during the upcoming election. Read more