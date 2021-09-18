What's up: Top news in Gulfport

A new ‘funky little Mexican place’ near Keesler AFB serves up street tacos and more

For those of you that have lived on the Mississippi Coast for a while, you just might remember a time when Mexican restaurants were a rarity. There was one chain restaurant on the beach, and Taco Sombrero in Gulfport, but that was it. Those days are long gone, and there seems to be a Mexican place on every block, which is a testament to how popular Mexican and Tex-Mex food is. Read more