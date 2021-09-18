What's up: Top news in Gulfport
A new ‘funky little Mexican place’ near Keesler AFB serves up street tacos and more
For those of you that have lived on the Mississippi Coast for a while, you just might remember a time when Mexican restaurants were a rarity. There was one chain restaurant on the beach, and Taco Sombrero in Gulfport, but that was it. Those days are long gone, and there seems to be a Mexican place on every block, which is a testament to how popular Mexican and Tex-Mex food is. Read more
How the Top 10 teams in Mississippi fared in Week 4 – Sept. 17 scores
1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41 The Warriors made a run late, but had a final drive stall near midfield and their 15-game winning streak snapped on their home field by a Greenville Christian team that has now beaten Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jackson Prep and Oak Grove in the same season. Read more
Judge Dismisses Suit Over Mississippi River Spillway Damage
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi ruled in two cases that his court didn’t have the authority to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an environmental impact study on repeated openings of a Mississippi River flood control structure. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.... Read more
Coast loses community leader who owned men’s clothing stores in Biloxi, Gulfport
For decades, Gene Warr devoted himself to his family, his church, entrepreneurship and making the Mississippi Gulf Coast a better place to live. The longtime Coast resident, who died Saturday, will perhaps be best remembered as owner of popular Warr’s men’s clothing stores, first at Edgewater Mall and then in a shopping center on U.S. 90 that Hurricane Katrina destroyed in 2005. Read more
