CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulfport, MS

What's up: Top news in Gulfport

Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GULFPORT, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gulfport.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Gulfport area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Biloxi / sunherald.com

A new ‘funky little Mexican place’ near Keesler AFB serves up street tacos and more

A new ‘funky little Mexican place’ near Keesler AFB serves up street tacos and more

For those of you that have lived on the Mississippi Coast for a while, you just might remember a time when Mexican restaurants were a rarity. There was one chain restaurant on the beach, and Taco Sombrero in Gulfport, but that was it. Those days are long gone, and there seems to be a Mexican place on every block, which is a testament to how popular Mexican and Tex-Mex food is. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

How the Top 10 teams in Mississippi fared in Week 4 – Sept. 17 scores

How the Top 10 teams in Mississippi fared in Week 4 – Sept. 17 scores

1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41 The Warriors made a run late, but had a final drive stall near midfield and their 15-game winning streak snapped on their home field by a Greenville Christian team that has now beaten Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Jackson Prep and Oak Grove in the same season. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mississippi / usnews.com

Judge Dismisses Suit Over Mississippi River Spillway Damage

Judge Dismisses Suit Over Mississippi River Spillway Damage

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi ruled in two cases that his court didn’t have the authority to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an environmental impact study on repeated openings of a Mississippi River flood control structure. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Biloxi / sunherald.com

Coast loses community leader who owned men’s clothing stores in Biloxi, Gulfport

Coast loses community leader who owned men’s clothing stores in Biloxi, Gulfport

For decades, Gene Warr devoted himself to his family, his church, entrepreneurship and making the Mississippi Gulf Coast a better place to live. The longtime Coast resident, who died Saturday, will perhaps be best remembered as owner of popular Warr’s men’s clothing stores, first at Edgewater Mall and then in a shopping center on U.S. 90 that Hurricane Katrina destroyed in 2005. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport, MS
121
Followers
257
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy