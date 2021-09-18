Top Lynchburg news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Lynchburg area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lynchburg / wset.com

Lynchburg Humane Society holds 'Fall in Love' $10 adoption event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping to find some pets their forever homes this weekend. Friday through Sunday, the humane society is holding its "Fall in Love" adoption event. That means cats, dogs and right now bunnies will have adoption fees of just $10. Claire LeFew... Read more

Lynchburg / wset.com

Veterans gather at Monument Terrace for POW/MIA Remembrance Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On September 17, we honor the brave men and women who suffered in captivity and those who did not make it home. It is POW/MIA Day: a day to remember and honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. Their bravery is never forgotten. Dozens... Read more

Lynchburg / liberty.edu

Game Day Central: Old Dominion

Liberty continues its 2021 home schedule when the Flames welcome in-state foe Old Dominion to Williams Stadium on Saturday for their second home game of the year. Live Stats (LibertyFlames.com) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) Other Links:. Weather – Lynchburg, Va. Official Kickoff:. 6:05 p.m. (EST) TV Coverage:. ESPN3... Read more

Lynchburg / liberty.edu

Hockey team reloads for season opener Friday on home ice

Riding momentum from their first “Frozen Four” appearance in 13 years at the ACHA National Championships, Liberty University’s Division I men’s hockey team will open its 2021-22 season at the LaHaye Ice Center this weekend. The Flames play at 7 p.m. Friday against Indiana University of Pennsylvania and at 10 p.m. Saturday against NC State University. Read more

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

