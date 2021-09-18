Trending news headlines in Daytona Beach

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The news in Daytona Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Volusia offering free microchips, rabies shots and food for pets; COVID vaccine for people Activity Project Manager/Community Information, Volusia County Government. Volusia County Animal Services and the Florida Department of Health are teaming up for a joint, drive-thru event this Saturday, Sept. 18 for people and pets. The event will include microchipping and rabies shots for your pets and COVID-19 vaccinations for you. There even will be pet food available, and it's all free.

Out-of-state companies pay $12.2M for Daytona's Volusia Square shopping center DAYTONA BEACH — The sale of an aging mostly empty shopping center on International Speedway Boulevard raises hopes that the the "Gateway to the World's Most Famous Beach" could get some much needed new life. Two national commercial real estate companies joined forces to pay $12.2 million for the Volusia...

FHP Releases More Information On Newlywed Crash Daytona Beach, FL – Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Christopher R. Cribbs has released more information on the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash last Sunday (September 12) night. The vehicle is described as a newer model white Hemi Dodge Charger that has a painted black-colored rear spoiler. The vehicle will have heavy left front-end damage. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the merge lane from LPGA Boulevard around 11:35 p.m. FHP: Suspect Injuries Newlywed Couple In Hit And Run Cribbs said there is no update on the newlywed couple injured in the crash. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or its driver is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (407) 737-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477), where anyone reporting information related to this hit-and-run crash may remain anonymous.

