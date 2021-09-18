Trending news headlines in Anderson
Music festival highlights local acts
ANDERSON — Following a challenging summer as Madison County tried to return to normalcy after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, promoter Los Connell is hoping to do something positive by hosting an end-of-summer music festival. The Indianapolis-based promoter, a member of Anderson’s Streaty family, will host the... Read more
Woman charged with animal neglect had similar issues in other states
ALEXANDRIA — A woman facing charges of neglect after 94 animals and a child were removed from her home last month has a history of animal hoarding in at least two other states. Maleah Stringer, executive of the Animal Protection League in Anderson, said one of her volunteers has unearthed... Read more
Good's Candy Shop sold to Missouri company
ANDERSON — When Randy Good announced that he was selling his family’s candy shop in the middle of a controversial job post he made on Facebook in May, some people were skeptical of the announcement. Good said he wasn’t going to use a real estate agent, declined to name a... Read more
o-kay-eee, Bye-yeeee! ...moving on! His arrogance and grandiosity aren't even deserving of attention.Hes treated a lot of young women horribly that have worked for him, and that was like 5 yrs ago. In my religion, Karma is the thing to most fear. I'd say after treating people badly, btw, never saw a young MAN work there, and being so mean and condescending,..karma finally said hello to him, as does it to all of us, once or twice in our life.i hope it was a wakeup call and he spends his retirement treating people better.Learning how to humble..which at his age, he should've learned by now.
