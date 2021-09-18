Trending news headlines in Oshkosh

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 6 days ago

(OSHKOSH, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oshkosh.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oshkosh area, click here.

Oshkosh / wearegreenbay.com

New bill would help bring back remains of MIA Wisconsin soldiers

New bill would help bring back remains of MIA Wisconsin soldiers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new bill aims to bring closure to families of soldiers missing in action. Since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, there have been 80,000 United States service members reported as missing in action across the world. About 1,500 of them are from Wisconsin. Jeri... Read more

Oshkosh / nbc26.com

City of Oshkosh reduces fine for cannabis possession to $75

City of Oshkosh reduces fine for cannabis possession to $75

The Oshkosh Common Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that lowers the fine for first-offense cannabis possession from $200 to $75, plus court fees. Read more

avatar

another step for Wisconsin. when are Voss and walker going to realize how much in taxes Wisconsin could make off of legalization.

Oshkosh / uwosh.edu

UWO reports results of 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey

UWO reports results of 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey

A 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS) collected feedback from 3,500 Wisconsin business leaders to help shape policies and strategies to assist in recovering from the pandemic. The research showed an average income loss of more than... Read more

Oshkosh / youtube.com

Oshkosh Media Live Stream

Oshkosh Media Live Stream

Read more

Oshkosh, WI
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

