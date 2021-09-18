Trending news headlines in Oshkosh
New bill would help bring back remains of MIA Wisconsin soldiers
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new bill aims to bring closure to families of soldiers missing in action. Since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, there have been 80,000 United States service members reported as missing in action across the world. About 1,500 of them are from Wisconsin. Jeri... Read more
City of Oshkosh reduces fine for cannabis possession to $75
The Oshkosh Common Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that lowers the fine for first-offense cannabis possession from $200 to $75, plus court fees. Read more
UWO reports results of 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey
A 17-month COVID-19 economic impact survey conducted by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS) collected feedback from 3,500 Wisconsin business leaders to help shape policies and strategies to assist in recovering from the pandemic. The research showed an average income loss of more than... Read more