CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

News wrap: Top stories in Houma

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Houma.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Texas / houmatimes.com

Texas Lineman Working in Houma Shares Special Gender Reveal with Girlfriend Back Home

Texas Lineman Working in Houma Shares Special Gender Reveal with Girlfriend Back Home

Alexys DeVaughn and Artemio Serrano Jr. are from Odessa, Texas. Serrano is a lineman that has come to Louisiana to help restore power. He shared a heart-warming moment with his girlfriend. DeVaughn and Serrano learned that they will be welcoming their first child and, although it was a surprise, they... Read more

Comments
avatar

Congrats..... thanks linemen for all your hard work and dedication u are truly appreciated ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Houma / wwltv.com

People Helping People: Houma residents get some much-needed supplies

People Helping People: Houma residents get some much-needed supplies

She brought cleaning supplies, feminine products, diapers, formula, a generator, and solar lights. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Houma / youtube.com

Seacor Disaster Day 3

Seacor Disaster Day 3

Wednesday Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Houma / youtube.com

Coast Guard begins hearing on Seacor Power disaster

Coast Guard begins hearing on Seacor Power disaster

Coast Guard begins hearing on Seacor Power disaster Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
237
Followers
245
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy