Eau Claire, WI

Trending news headlines in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 6 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Eau Claire area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eau Claire area, click here.

Eau Claire / weau.com

Mona Lisa's restaurant shares COVID-19 update

Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Italian/Mediterranean restaurant is announcing a new COVID-19 protocol for their diners. Those that want to dine at Mona Lisa’s restaurant will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Sept. 22, 2021. Children under the age of 12 may accompany... Read more

Eau Claire / leadertelegram.com

'Absolutely exhausted': Hospitalizations ramp up, taking toll on Eau Claire hospitals

‘Absolutely exhausted’: Hospitalizations ramp up, taking toll on Eau Claire hospitals

EAU CLAIRE — Amid a swell of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, Eau Claire hospital officials say they’re seeing more severely ill patients and that their health care staff are stretched thin. Hospitals aren’t yet at the urgent point they reached in November 2020, when a COVID-19 surge resulted in hospital... Read more

Comments
avatar

I pray that people take proper precautions to avoid hospitalization from COVID and that medical personnel in our hospitals gain the respite and care they need in order to continue this very important work. We need them!

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Well, when you fire hospital staff who do not want the deadly jab (good for them) this is what happens. Stop complaining!!

Eau Claire / chippewa.com

L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades

L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades

A local senior center just completed its latest upgrades and is ready for the public to see them. The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire held an open house for the expansion of their facility on Wednesday which included a variety of different activities throughout the day. Some of the new additions include a ground floor fitness gym and a multi-purpose room, along with two lower-level multi-purpose rooms and a lower-level billiards room. Read more

Eau Claire / weau.com

UWEC makes 'Best of the Best' list for LGBTQ-friendly universities

UWEC makes ‘Best of the Best’ list for LGBTQ-friendly universities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is being given a five-star rating on the Campus Pride Index, and for the fourth time is on the “Best of the Best” list, from the leading resource for tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. According to... Read more

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
