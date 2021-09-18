Trending news headlines in Eau Claire

L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades

A local senior center just completed its latest upgrades and is ready for the public to see them. The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire held an open house for the expansion of their facility on Wednesday which included a variety of different activities throughout the day. Some of the new additions include a ground floor fitness gym and a multi-purpose room, along with two lower-level multi-purpose rooms and a lower-level billiards room. Read more