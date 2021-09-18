Trending news headlines in Eau Claire
Mona Lisa’s restaurant shares COVID-19 update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Italian/Mediterranean restaurant is announcing a new COVID-19 protocol for their diners. Those that want to dine at Mona Lisa’s restaurant will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Sept. 22, 2021. Children under the age of 12 may accompany... Read more
‘Absolutely exhausted’: Hospitalizations ramp up, taking toll on Eau Claire hospitals
EAU CLAIRE — Amid a swell of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, Eau Claire hospital officials say they’re seeing more severely ill patients and that their health care staff are stretched thin. Hospitals aren’t yet at the urgent point they reached in November 2020, when a COVID-19 surge resulted in hospital... Read more
I pray that people take proper precautions to avoid hospitalization from COVID and that medical personnel in our hospitals gain the respite and care they need in order to continue this very important work. We need them!
Well, when you fire hospital staff who do not want the deadly jab (good for them) this is what happens. Stop complaining!!
L.E. Phillips Senior Center unveils major upgrades
A local senior center just completed its latest upgrades and is ready for the public to see them. The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire held an open house for the expansion of their facility on Wednesday which included a variety of different activities throughout the day. Some of the new additions include a ground floor fitness gym and a multi-purpose room, along with two lower-level multi-purpose rooms and a lower-level billiards room. Read more
UWEC makes ‘Best of the Best’ list for LGBTQ-friendly universities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is being given a five-star rating on the Campus Pride Index, and for the fourth time is on the “Best of the Best” list, from the leading resource for tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. According to... Read more