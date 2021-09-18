Hattiesburg news digest: Top stories today

(HATTIESBURG, MS) The news in Hattiesburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17 The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more

1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the crash around 10:45 a.m. Officers discovered that two vehicles collided in... Read more

HARTFIELD GETS FIRST MAIS 6A WIN IN FOOTBALL, STAYS UNDEFEATED WITH VICTORY OVER PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTIAN – By Robert Wilson Hartfield Academy is one of the fastest growing schools in the MAIS and Friday night the Hawks had a historic victory in their athletic program. Hartfield defeated previously undefeated Presbyterian Christian School 42-14 in Hattiesburg for its first MAIS Class 6A victory, the first time the school has played in and won in the highest football classification in the MAIS. Read more

