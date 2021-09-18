CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg news digest: Top stories today

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) The news in Hattiesburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mississippi / scorebooklive.com

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17

Best bets: Top 5 games to watch in Mississippi high school football for Friday, Sept. 17

The Mississippi high school football season is in full swing headed into Week 4, and we’ve had some great finishes to these early season games. Each week, SBLive’s Tyler Cleveland will highlight five games from around the state with intriguing matchups or big implications. Last week, two of the five games we highlighted weren’t decided until the final play. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hattiesburg / wdam.com

1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the crash around 10:45 a.m. Officers discovered that two vehicles collided in... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hattiesburg / mississippiscoreboard.com

HARTFIELD GETS FIRST MAIS 6A WIN IN FOOTBALL, STAYS UNDEFEATED WITH VICTORY OVER PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTIAN – By Robert Wilson

HARTFIELD GETS FIRST MAIS 6A WIN IN FOOTBALL, STAYS UNDEFEATED WITH VICTORY OVER PRESBYTERIAN CHRISTIAN – By Robert Wilson

Hartfield Academy is one of the fastest growing schools in the MAIS and Friday night the Hawks had a historic victory in their athletic program. Hartfield defeated previously undefeated Presbyterian Christian School 42-14 in Hattiesburg for its first MAIS Class 6A victory, the first time the school has played in and won in the highest football classification in the MAIS. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hattiesburg / youtube.com

Sacred Heart School PTO Presentation 9/15/2021 | Sacred Heart Catholic School | Hattiesburg, MS

Sacred Heart School PTO Presentation 9/15/2021 | Sacred Heart Catholic School | Hattiesburg, MS

September 15th, 2021 Sacred Heart Catholic School PTO Presentation #TrueBlue #SacredHeart #Hattiesburg Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hattiesburg News#Ms
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
133
Followers
254
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy