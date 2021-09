Georgia Tech got off to a better start in the first quarter than last week. Instead of going down 14-0 they took a comfortable 17-0 lead. Defense did their part to make sure KSU couldn’t find any momentum against the Jackets early. The first drive stalled out for KSU on third down after QB Shepherd pitched the ball to far ahead of his running back Adeleke. Adeleke recovered the fumble put was brought down for a loss. Jordan Domineck decided to break the game open on KSUs second drive by swatting the ball from the QBs hand and recovered while barreling down the field for a touchdown. He gave the pursuing QB a nasty stiff arm and threw his own teammate into another tackler to clear the goal line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO