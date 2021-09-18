News wrap: Headlines in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) The news in Sioux City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools (Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies. Read more

Sioux City mom accused of throwing baby son, causing life-threatening injuries SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A baby boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his mother allegedly threw him out of frustration. According to court documents, Avigahi Cheron, 20, was watching her baby boy, who is approximately 16-months old. After her baby would not stop crying, Cheron picked him up and threw him about six feet. The baby’s head struck the armrest of a chair and sustained a skull fracture. Read more

WATCH LIVE: Sioux City School Board meets to discuss possible mask mandate SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss a possible mask mandate for the district. KTIV APP USERS: Follow this link to watch the live stream. This comes after a federal judge's decision to block an Iowa law prohibiting schools from... Read more

