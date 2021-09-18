Bloomington news wrap: What’s trending

Congratulations to Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week Tommy Davis of Normal Community

Normal Community's Tommy Davis won The Pantagraph Week 3 Player of the Week vote, edging out second-place Colin Hayes of Central Catholic, along with Prairie Central's Camden Palmore, Bloomington's Anthony Curry, Fieldcrest's Landon Modro and Pontiac's Kodi Davis. David opened NCHS' win against Richwoods with a 62-yard kickoff return that led to the first NCHS touchdown, then showed off his speed again on a 52-yard TD sprint around the left side. He had 78 yards rushing on just three attempts.