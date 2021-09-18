Bloomington news wrap: What’s trending
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Bloomington area.
Law Enforcement Agencies respond to a recent study about racial profiling on the roads
(Heart of Illinois ABC) — The NAACP of Bloomington met with law enforcement agencies to talk about racism and discrimination. In particular, it mentioned a recent study by the Illinois Department of Transportation that found African American drivers are nearly three times as likely to get pulled over than white people. Read more
So are police now going to have to stop white folks more whether they are breaking laws or not? Or stop pulling black folks over when they are breaking laws? 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
Large employers may benefit from Biden’s mandate according to ISU professor
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many large employers in Bloomington-Normal are still unsure about how President Biden’s newest mandate might affect them. Last week, the President announced all businesses that employ more than 100 people must require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. In Bloomington-Normal, that... Read more
So losing employees is a good thing ? The vaccines don’t keep you from getting or spreading Covid so why risk it . Just now they’re deciding to look into why women’s periods change so much from the vaccines. Many pregnant women have miscarried after getting vaccinated . Took the over a year and a half of women complaining to decide it might be worth looking into . Personally I think it’s meant to cause fertility problems. At the start the vaccines were not for children or women of child bearing age . Wonder why that changed .
the zoo administration needs to be fired and real people need to step up the is the Devil's actions
Frontier suspends Las Vegas service out of Bloomington
(WJBC) -- Frontier Airlines started nonstop service to Las Vegas from the Bloomington airport last month, but that service is being suspended on October 3. Central Illinois Regional Airport executive director Carl Olson told our news partner WJBC that the increased COVID-19 levels in Las Vegas hindered the amount of travelers, resulting in Frontier suspending the service. Read more
Congratulations to Pantagraph Week 3 Football Player of the Week Tommy Davis of Normal Community
Normal Community's Tommy Davis won The Pantagraph Week 3 Player of the Week vote, edging out second-place Colin Hayes of Central Catholic, along with Prairie Central's Camden Palmore, Bloomington's Anthony Curry, Fieldcrest's Landon Modro and Pontiac's Kodi Davis. David opened NCHS' win against Richwoods with a 62-yard kickoff return that led to the first NCHS touchdown, then showed off his speed again on a 52-yard TD sprint around the left side. He had 78 yards rushing on just three attempts. Read more