News wrap: Headlines in Newnan

High school damaged by devastating EF-4 tornado to be torn down

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan High School will be torn down after a devastating tornado hit Coweta County last March. On Friday, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the historic building, which was built 70 years ago. A fence is up around the entire property to make sure no one gets hurt. The tornado damaged the structure of the building so badly that officials say it will have to come down. Read more