Newnan, GA

News wrap: Headlines in Newnan

Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Newnan area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Georgia / fox5atlanta.com

Georgia doctor says he recommends COVID-19 shots for all, but not boosters

NEWNAN, Ga. - Dr. Cecil Bennett of Newnan Family Medicine has spent months pushing his patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But, he's not convinced those same patients will need to come back for booster shots anytime soon. "Every day, my patients are asking me about boosters, especially my seniors,"... Read more

avatar

a question that I've been wondering is not everybody gets real sick from covid as it is. some get way sicker than others so how do they know that is actually the vaccine that is keeping some from getting real sick?? maybe they just wouldn't have gotten real sick anyway who knows 🤷‍♀️

Newnan / wsbtv.com

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan High School will be torn down after a devastating tornado hit Coweta County last March. On Friday, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the historic building, which was built 70 years ago. A fence is up around the entire property to make sure no one gets hurt. The tornado damaged the structure of the building so badly that officials say it will have to come down. Read more

avatar

It’s a shame we have to tear everything down but I guess if the structure is too bad it has to be done. But wouldn’t it be nice if they could save some of the bricks around the front and use them somewhere on the new building? Even on the front entrance just like it is now. The concrete or brick still looks intact? it seems like that at least would help the old building live on.

Newnan / mymcr.net

Mary Persons had gone toe to toe with Class AAAAAAA Newnan for 47 minutes on Friday night and faced a 4th and 1 at the Cougar 21 yard line with about a minute to go. The Bulldogs trailed 39-32 but had a chance to score and tie a team that had whipped them 44-7 just a year ago. That is when the lights went out on the home side of Drake Stadium. Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Keris Kares 5k raises money for pediatric cancer

Keris Kares 5k raises money for pediatric cancer

Runners of the Keris Kares Royal Run 5k ran through Newnan on Saturday morning. Keris Kares is a nonprofit that provides financial support to families who need assistance as a result of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The 5k race raised approximately $30,000, said Deidre Bembry, chairperson for Keris Kares, and... Read more

