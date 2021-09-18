Morgantown news digest: Top stories today

(MORGANTOWN, WV) The news in Morgantown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

WVU Medicine operating under crisis mode, as state becomes number 1 for most COVID-19 cases MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is now leading the country in having the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. West Virginia also ranked #5 for the most people hospitalized per 100,000 people as well as #9 for the highest number of deaths per 100,00 people. There are... Read more

Morgantown car dealership asking for community’s help after car stolen MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Owner of Auto Max Jared Hartsock says the suspect got into one of the car dealership’s vehicles on Labor Day and took off into town. Ring footage shows someone coming out of a car happening in the early hours of September 6th. “Unfortunately, we found out... Read more

WVU football: Mountaineers' biggest key is stopping Virginia Tech's dual-threat QB Burmeister MORGANTOWN — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa used his mobility to extend plays. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister simply looks to make them. Burmeister is likely the biggest key for West Virginia’s defense as the old rivals finally collide at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. According to... Read more

