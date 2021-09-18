CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown news digest: Top stories today

Morgantown Updates
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) The news in Morgantown never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Morgantown / wdtv.com

WVU Medicine operating under crisis mode, as state becomes number 1 for most COVID-19 cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is now leading the country in having the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. West Virginia also ranked #5 for the most people hospitalized per 100,000 people as well as #9 for the highest number of deaths per 100,00 people. There are... Read more

Comments
avatar

then do law, executive order you cannot leave or go to work without proving you got the shots.

16 replies

avatar

PVH in Keyser turned down an admissions or a Covid positive patient with bi-lateral Covid pneumonia Oxygen Sats of 82. They refused multiple requests from the patient and family to do something. Admit or transfer. Instead they transferred the patient by ambulance to his HOME. YESTERDAY he was taken to UPMC in Cumberland Maryland where he died just a few hours after arrival. IMHO PVH is guilty of gross malpractice and this ER should have his medical license revoked.

7 likes 3 replies

Morgantown / wdtv.com

Morgantown car dealership asking for community’s help after car stolen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Owner of Auto Max Jared Hartsock says the suspect got into one of the car dealership’s vehicles on Labor Day and took off into town. Ring footage shows someone coming out of a car happening in the early hours of September 6th. “Unfortunately, we found out... Read more

Morgantown / herald-dispatch.com

WVU football: Mountaineers' biggest key is stopping Virginia Tech's dual-threat QB Burmeister

MORGANTOWN — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa used his mobility to extend plays. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister simply looks to make them. Burmeister is likely the biggest key for West Virginia’s defense as the old rivals finally collide at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. According to... Read more

Morgantown / wvgazettemail.com

WVU football: Virginia Tech's defense returning to form

MORGANTOWN — As tough a challenge that the West Virginia defensive staff has in front of it as it prepares for No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium the statistics say the Hokies’ defense is a step ahead of its offense through two games thus far. Virginia... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
