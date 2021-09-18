Top stories trending in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) The news in Cheyenne never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

UW readies to comply with Biden mandates despite Gordon’s opposition Just minutes before Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday unveiled a “two-pronged plan” to combat a federal mandate for large employers to either vaccinate or regularly test all workers for COVID-19, University of Wyoming trustees directed administrators to budget for compliance with the directive. The rule, which President Joe Biden announced... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

‘The Hole’ is set to be redeveloped as a pocket park, starting in Spring 2022 CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Hole is located beside the Hynds building in downtown Cheyenne. “Everyone knows it, near and far, even in other states. Don’t know if that’s a good thing but that is where we are at,” said Haylee Chenchar of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

These Are the Absolute Worst Intersections in Cheyenne Traffic is never fun to be in. Sure, Cheyenne has a relatively short commute time within the city compared to others. However, with everyone's need to be somewhere in a timely manner, traffic in Cheyenne can still have its issues, especially when it comes to dealing with some of the worst intersections around town. Read more

LATEST NEWS