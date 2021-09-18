Top stories trending in Cheyenne
UW readies to comply with Biden mandates despite Gordon’s opposition
Just minutes before Gov. Mark Gordon on Wednesday unveiled a “two-pronged plan” to combat a federal mandate for large employers to either vaccinate or regularly test all workers for COVID-19, University of Wyoming trustees directed administrators to budget for compliance with the directive. The rule, which President Joe Biden announced... Read more
‘The Hole’ is set to be redeveloped as a pocket park, starting in Spring 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Hole is located beside the Hynds building in downtown Cheyenne. “Everyone knows it, near and far, even in other states. Don’t know if that’s a good thing but that is where we are at,” said Haylee Chenchar of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority. Read more
It took 17 years to come up with this plan!? Many people have been saying that for almost as long!
These Are the Absolute Worst Intersections in Cheyenne
Traffic is never fun to be in. Sure, Cheyenne has a relatively short commute time within the city compared to others. However, with everyone's need to be somewhere in a timely manner, traffic in Cheyenne can still have its issues, especially when it comes to dealing with some of the worst intersections around town. Read more
Remembering 9/11 Brick Ceremony and Patriots Dinner
In the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt-"On September 11, 2001, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked!. Yes it was! And yes, we were. On the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 many organizations had planned special presentations and ceremonies to "Never... Read more