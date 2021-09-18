Trending local news in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest After adding over 1,076,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 41.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 650,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]

Union Joins Battle Of The Colleges Blood Drive LifeLine Blood Services collected blood donations at the Carl Grant Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 1-5 p.m. as one stop in the annual Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive. Union competes alongside four other west Tennessee colleges—Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis Lambuth, TCAT Jackson and Lane...

Flu shots now available at Urgent Team in Jackson JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Along with the ongoing COVID pandemic, medical professionals want to urge the public to get their flu vaccines for the upcoming flu season. Flu shots are now available at the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers. The staff at Urgent Team says there...

