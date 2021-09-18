Trending local news in Jackson
These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest
After adding over 1,076,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 41.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 650,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Union Joins Battle Of The Colleges Blood Drive
LifeLine Blood Services collected blood donations at the Carl Grant Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 1-5 p.m. as one stop in the annual Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive. Union competes alongside four other west Tennessee colleges—Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis Lambuth, TCAT Jackson and Lane...
Flu shots now available at Urgent Team in Jackson
JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Along with the ongoing COVID pandemic, medical professionals want to urge the public to get their flu vaccines for the upcoming flu season. Flu shots are now available at the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers. The staff at Urgent Team says there...
Union hosts annual appreciation banquet for West Tennessee pastors and wives
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sept. 16, 2021 — Despite the hardships many churches have faced in the past 18 months, Union University President Samuel W. "Dub" Oliver challenged West Tennessee pastors to fight the impulse to withdraw from leading others. Oliver was the keynote speaker at the annual banquet Union hosts...