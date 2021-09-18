Trending local news in Jackson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, TN) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Jackson / 247wallst.com

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 1,076,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 41.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 650,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […] Read more

Jackson / cardinalandcream.info

Union Joins Battle Of The Colleges Blood Drive

Union Joins Battle Of The Colleges Blood Drive

LifeLine Blood Services collected blood donations at the Carl Grant Events Center on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 1-5 p.m. as one stop in the annual Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive. Union competes alongside four other west Tennessee colleges—Jackson State Community College, University of Memphis Lambuth, TCAT Jackson and Lane... Read more

Jackson / wnbjtv.com

Flu shots now available at Urgent Team in Jackson

Flu shots now available at Urgent Team in Jackson

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - Along with the ongoing COVID pandemic, medical professionals want to urge the public to get their flu vaccines for the upcoming flu season. Flu shots are now available at the Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care and Walk-In Centers. The staff at Urgent Team says there... Read more

If you do not take the microchip , you will not be able to buy or sell. That means you will go no where. No food and no money. No electricity, no meds.

They will make your life miserable and hope you take the chip. Then, if you don’t they will put you in FEMA camps.

Tennessee / uu.edu

Union hosts annual appreciation banquet for West Tennessee pastors and wives

Union hosts annual appreciation banquet for West Tennessee pastors and wives

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sept. 16, 2021 — Despite the hardships many churches have faced in the past 18 months, Union University President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver challenged West Tennessee pastors to fight the impulse to withdraw from leading others. Oliver was the keynote speaker at the annual banquet Union hosts... Read more

Jackson Times

Jackson Times

Jackson, TN
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

