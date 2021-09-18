Trending news headlines in Monroe
(MONROE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Monroe.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Monroe area, click here.
Monroe man arrested for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday September 16, officers with the Monroe Police Department’s HEAT Team responded to a home invasion complaint on the 4200 block of Elm Street. While en route to the location, officers were advised that the suspect had taken off in a... Read more
Monroe police search for vehicle involved in Forsythe Ave. incident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers are in need of the community’s assistance. Monroe Police Department’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says police are asking for the public’s help in discovering the owner of a vehicle. According to Fendall, the vehicle was involved in a “shots fired” incident on Sept. 7 on Forsythe Avenue. Read more
ULM volleyball snaps seven-game skid, defeats Louisiana Tech home
MONROE, La – The ULM volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to snap a seven-match losing skid with a 3-2 (18-25, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10) win over I-20 rival Louisiana Tech Tuesday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. “It is great to be back home,” head coach Charlie Olson said. “We’ve... Read more
Tiger Talk with Jeff Tannehill and Stewart Shelby (9/15/21)
Head Coach Jeff Tannehill and Stewart Shelby sit down and discuss last weeks win over Ouachita and this week's home game against Jena and we sit down with #66 Will Campbell, #2 Maurion Eleam and Offensive Coordinator Taylor Burch. Live at Melvyn's Restaurant on Oliver every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 PM. Read more
