Slow distribution of rental assistance money could mean California could miss out on more funds for renters. A state auditor’s report shows that delay’s by the Department of Housing and Community Development to pay out $1.8 billion in rental assistance could mean California will miss out on the next round of funding to help renters facing eviction. The state is obligated to pay out 81% of those funds by September 30th but, if they miss the deadline, they could lose up to $337 million of its remaining unobligated funds. However, the state would remain eligible for a portion of the Round 1 reallocated funds from Treasury. California renters have applied for $993 million for rental assistance and another $108 million in utility assistance that it has not yet processed. About $500 million has been paid to date.

HOUSE RENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO