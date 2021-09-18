Thayer Munford Leaves Game for Ohio State with Apparent Leg Injury in First Half Against Tulsa

After suffering an apparent leg injury in the first quarter, Thayer Munford left Ohio State's matchup with Tulsa Saturday and was carted off the field. Munford, a fifth-year senior and fourth-year starter for Ohio State, went down after a third down run play to TreVeyon Henderson, and needed assistance from two trainers to limp off to the sideline. Munford went straight to the medical tent, but was subsequently taken off the field entirely.