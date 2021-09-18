Trending local news in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) What’s going on in Poughkeepsie? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Teen killed at Friday night fight at high school LAGRANGE – A 16-year-old Arlington High School (AHS) student was fatally stabbed during a fight following a football game Friday night. A City of Poughkeepsie teenager has been charged with manslaughter for his role in the student’s death. The football game was between Arlington and Scarsdale High Schools. On Friday,... Read more

Pedestrian killed in accident with Sheriff’s deputy HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was killed on Violet Avenue (Route 9G) Thursday night after being struck by a Dutchess County Sheriff’s (DCSO) patrol vehicle. The incident happened in the vicinity of the Hyde Park Assisted Living Facility at approximately 7:35 p.m. Witnesses told Mid Hudson News that the deputy... Read more

Women’s Tennis Begins Fall 2021 Slate POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist women's tennis program ignites its 2021-22 season with the fall portion, opening the campaign at the Saint Joseph's Invitational on weekend of Friday, September 17th. PARTICIPATING TEAMS. Marist. Saint Joseph's (Host) Loyola (MD) Chestnut Hill. Mary Washington. Harford. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL. Information about the tournament... Read more

