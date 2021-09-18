CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Trending local news in Poughkeepsie

 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) What’s going on in Poughkeepsie? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Poughkeepsie / midhudsonnews.com

Teen killed at Friday night fight at high school

Teen killed at Friday night fight at high school

LAGRANGE – A 16-year-old Arlington High School (AHS) student was fatally stabbed during a fight following a football game Friday night. A City of Poughkeepsie teenager has been charged with manslaughter for his role in the student’s death. The football game was between Arlington and Scarsdale High Schools. On Friday,... Read more

Comments
avatar

None of you with your negative comments knows this family who lost their 16yr old son. None of you know what type of child he was,so be a little more respectful to the family members and learn things about the child first.

avatar

Secondly I see none you made any comments about Roosevelt high school and their fight

Hyde Park / midhudsonnews.com

Pedestrian killed in accident with Sheriff’s deputy

Pedestrian killed in accident with Sheriff’s deputy

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was killed on Violet Avenue (Route 9G) Thursday night after being struck by a Dutchess County Sheriff’s (DCSO) patrol vehicle. The incident happened in the vicinity of the Hyde Park Assisted Living Facility at approximately 7:35 p.m. Witnesses told Mid Hudson News that the deputy... Read more

Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

Women’s Tennis Begins Fall 2021 Slate

Women’s Tennis Begins Fall 2021 Slate

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – The Marist women's tennis program ignites its 2021-22 season with the fall portion, opening the campaign at the Saint Joseph's Invitational on weekend of Friday, September 17th. PARTICIPATING TEAMS. Marist. Saint Joseph's (Host) Loyola (MD) Chestnut Hill. Mary Washington. Harford. TOURNAMENT CENTRAL. Information about the tournament... Read more

Dutchess County / theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Unveils ‘Youth Opportunity Union’ Website to Chart Progress of Project

Dutchess County Unveils ‘Youth Opportunity Union’ Website to Chart Progress of Project

Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today unveiled a new website, www.the-you.org, which provides County residents with updates about the forthcoming “Youth Opportunity Union,” formerly known to as the Youth Opportunity Center and referred to moving forward as “the YOU,” the state-of-the-art facility that will serve communities throughout the county and be located in the heart of the City of Poughkeepsie. Read more

Comments / 0

 

