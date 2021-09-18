What's up: Leading stories in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, IN) What’s going on in Lafayette? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lafayette area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Indiana man gets 46 years in twin sons’ house fire deaths LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man convicted in his twin 3-year-old sons’ deaths in a 2014 house fire has been sentenced to 46 years in prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Abbott was sentenced this week after a Tippecanoe County jury convicted him in June on 13 counts, including two counts of neglect resulting in death, in the April 2014 fire that killed twins Landon and Liam Abbott. Read more

TRENDING NOW

$43.2 million cancer center coming to Franciscan Health Lafayette LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health is making big changes when it comes to cancer treatment. "We really want this to be a patient centered cancer center," said Franciscan Health Lafayette Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology Dr. Taylor Ortiz. It's making a $43.2 million investment in its east campus. Read more

TOP VIEWED

September 15, 5 PM Weather Forecast After brief cool-down to a bit more seasonable levels, the heat is about to return.. Read more

LATEST NEWS