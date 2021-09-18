What's up: Leading stories in Lafayette

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 6 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) What’s going on in Lafayette? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lafayette area, click here.

Indiana / wane.com

Indiana man gets 46 years in twin sons’ house fire deaths

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man convicted in his twin 3-year-old sons’ deaths in a 2014 house fire has been sentenced to 46 years in prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Abbott was sentenced this week after a Tippecanoe County jury convicted him in June on 13 counts, including two counts of neglect resulting in death, in the April 2014 fire that killed twins Landon and Liam Abbott. Read more

Lafayette / wlfi.com

$43.2 million cancer center coming to Franciscan Health Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health is making big changes when it comes to cancer treatment. "We really want this to be a patient centered cancer center," said Franciscan Health Lafayette Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology Dr. Taylor Ortiz. It's making a $43.2 million investment in its east campus. Read more

Lafayette / youtube.com

September 15, 5 PM Weather Forecast

After brief cool-down to a bit more seasonable levels, the heat is about to return.. Read more

Lafayette / youtube.com

Equine-assisted therapy center holding fundraiser

Equine-assisted therapy center holding fundraiser Read more

