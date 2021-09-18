CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

News wrap: Headlines in Saint Joseph

St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Saint Joseph area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Saint Joseph area, click here.

St Joseph / kq2.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though the shooting death of police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans happened in Independence, for local law enforcement it's a reality check. "I didn't know this young man, but it does hit home for all of us." Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said. Madrid-Evans died Wednesday after a suspect... Read more

St Joseph / stjosephpost.com

Southside Fall Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend

Southside Fall Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend

The Southside Festival will return to Hyde Park in St. Joseph this weekend, after a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says as COVID numbers rose, organizers made the decision to cancel the festival. But the planning made last year will hold up this year. Read more

St Joseph / newspressnow.com

Top 5: What’s happening in the area

Top 5: What’s happening in the area

South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: After getting canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 17 to 19. Operating under the theme of “Everyday Heroes,” the festival will honor those who continue to help the area get through a raging pandemic. The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public. Read more

St Joseph / stjosephpost.com

Good, deep pool of applicants for St. Joseph Fire Chief

Good, deep pool of applicants for St. Joseph Fire Chief

St. Joseph has received more than 30 applications for Fire Chief. City Manager Bryan Carter says city officials decided to narrow the search to replace Mike Dalsing, who retired as Fire Chief June 10th. “So, some of the feedback we got early on as Chief Dalsing was anticipating and announcing... Read more

