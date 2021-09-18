News wrap: Headlines in Saint Joseph
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though the shooting death of police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans happened in Independence, for local law enforcement it's a reality check. "I didn't know this young man, but it does hit home for all of us." Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said. Madrid-Evans died Wednesday after a suspect... Read more
Southside Fall Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend
The Southside Festival will return to Hyde Park in St. Joseph this weekend, after a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says as COVID numbers rose, organizers made the decision to cancel the festival. But the planning made last year will hold up this year. Read more
Good, deep pool of applicants for St. Joseph Fire Chief
St. Joseph has received more than 30 applications for Fire Chief. City Manager Bryan Carter says city officials decided to narrow the search to replace Mike Dalsing, who retired as Fire Chief June 10th. “So, some of the feedback we got early on as Chief Dalsing was anticipating and announcing... Read more
