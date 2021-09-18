Top stories trending in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) The news in Decatur never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

TOP VIEWED

Police: Decatur man tried to kill detective with car, fled at high speed DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man tried to kill a Decatur police detective after a chase led to a traffic stop, a sworn affidavit said. This happened Thursday as members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in the area of Wabash Crossing. At that time, a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen moving eastbound in the 700 block of East Condit St. at a high rate of speed when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Suspect in US 51 standoff identified DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We have now confirmed the name of the suspect in Wednesday's standoff on US 51. Orsino Von Thurman, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was in a standoff with authorities in Macon County between Decatur and Maroa. : US 51 standoff suspect... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Corn rootworms staging a comeback DECATUR, Ill. — Corn rootworms, which once headlined on agronomists’ and farmers’ lists of “most unwanted” pests, are making a comeback throughout the Midwest. “Growers kind of got in a lull 2019 and prior. We saw corn rootworm pick up quite a bit in 2020 and it’s coming with a vengeance in 2021. We’ve seen a lot more pressure, a lot heavier pressure, in a wider span of geography,” said Travis Coffman, traits marketing manager for corn and regional crops for Bayer Crop Science. Read more

TRENDING NOW