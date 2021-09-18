Top stories trending in Decatur
Police: Decatur man tried to kill detective with car, fled at high speed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man tried to kill a Decatur police detective after a chase led to a traffic stop, a sworn affidavit said. This happened Thursday as members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in the area of Wabash Crossing. At that time, a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen moving eastbound in the 700 block of East Condit St. at a high rate of speed when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said. Read more
Suspect in US 51 standoff identified
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We have now confirmed the name of the suspect in Wednesday's standoff on US 51. Orsino Von Thurman, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was in a standoff with authorities in Macon County between Decatur and Maroa. : US 51 standoff suspect... Read more
That Clinton Police Chief needs to be voted out 100%There was a child involvedThe man had warrantsThe man had firearmsThe man will at some point need gas and tend to the child.Clinton Police were notified.They had yr, make, model and license plate number of vehicle. dispatch authorities in the direction the vehicle was heading and follow up to your jurisdiction. The city of Clinton Police Chief appears to need recognition to hopefully cover up what's coming. WORD!! MU 🐮
Corn rootworms staging a comeback
DECATUR, Ill. — Corn rootworms, which once headlined on agronomists’ and farmers’ lists of “most unwanted” pests, are making a comeback throughout the Midwest. “Growers kind of got in a lull 2019 and prior. We saw corn rootworm pick up quite a bit in 2020 and it’s coming with a vengeance in 2021. We’ve seen a lot more pressure, a lot heavier pressure, in a wider span of geography,” said Travis Coffman, traits marketing manager for corn and regional crops for Bayer Crop Science. Read more
IIRP community intro to restorative practices has first session at Salvation Army in Decatur
September 15, 2021 – Today at the Salvation Army, around 40 people from different areas in our community participated in an Introduction to Restorative Practices training. In addition to educators, they had participants from the Salvation Army, Teen Justice, St. Mary’s, Macon County Emergency Management, RCC, Millikin, Child 1st, Set Free Movement, Northeast Community Fund, Macon County HEALS, and S.I.M.P., Inc. Read more