Decatur, IL

Top stories trending in Decatur

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 6 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) The news in Decatur never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Decatur area, click here.

Decatur / wandtv.com

Police: Decatur man tried to kill detective with car, fled at high speed

Police: Decatur man tried to kill detective with car, fled at high speed

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man tried to kill a Decatur police detective after a chase led to a traffic stop, a sworn affidavit said. This happened Thursday as members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in the area of Wabash Crossing. At that time, a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen moving eastbound in the 700 block of East Condit St. at a high rate of speed when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said. Read more

Decatur / newschannel20.com

Suspect in US 51 standoff identified

Suspect in US 51 standoff identified

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We have now confirmed the name of the suspect in Wednesday's standoff on US 51. Orsino Von Thurman, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was in a standoff with authorities in Macon County between Decatur and Maroa. : US 51 standoff suspect... Read more

Comments
avatar

That Clinton Police Chief needs to be voted out 100%There was a child involvedThe man had warrantsThe man had firearmsThe man will at some point need gas and tend to the child.Clinton Police were notified.They had yr, make, model and license plate number of vehicle. dispatch authorities in the direction the vehicle was heading and follow up to your jurisdiction. The city of Clinton Police Chief appears to need recognition to hopefully cover up what's coming. WORD!! MU 🐮

1 like 1 dislike

Decatur / agrinews-pubs.com

Corn rootworms staging a comeback

Corn rootworms staging a comeback

DECATUR, Ill. — Corn rootworms, which once headlined on agronomists’ and farmers’ lists of “most unwanted” pests, are making a comeback throughout the Midwest. “Growers kind of got in a lull 2019 and prior. We saw corn rootworm pick up quite a bit in 2020 and it’s coming with a vengeance in 2021. We’ve seen a lot more pressure, a lot heavier pressure, in a wider span of geography,” said Travis Coffman, traits marketing manager for corn and regional crops for Bayer Crop Science. Read more

Decatur / nowdecatur.com

IIRP community intro to restorative practices has first session at Salvation Army in Decatur

IIRP community intro to restorative practices has first session at Salvation Army in Decatur

September 15, 2021 – Today at the Salvation Army, around 40 people from different areas in our community participated in an Introduction to Restorative Practices training. In addition to educators, they had participants from the Salvation Army, Teen Justice, St. Mary’s, Macon County Emergency Management, RCC, Millikin, Child 1st, Set Free Movement, Northeast Community Fund, Macon County HEALS, and S.I.M.P., Inc. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Decatur, IL
With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

