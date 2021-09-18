CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

What's up: News headlines in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) The news in Idaho Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Idaho Falls area, click here.

Idaho Falls / eastidahonews.com

Retired FBI special agent gives insight on disappearance of Gabby Petito

Retired FBI special agent gives insight on disappearance of Gabby Petito

IDAHO FALLS — A retired FBI special agent says the disappearance of Gabby Petito is a mystery that illustrates “just how strange human nature can be sometimes.”. Frank Montoya worked for the FBI over 25 years and served in a variety of high-profile positions, including the head of national counterintelligence and as the special agent in charge of the Honolulu and Seattle divisions. Montoya oversaw counterintelligence squads and led several national security investigations. Read more

this punk that drove her van back without her come on he killed her now lawyered up...!

I did not know this was near where those 2 hiking lesbians were killed .

Idaho Falls / postregister.com

Idaho Falls High School Choir to open for Foreigner

Idaho Falls High School Choir to open for Foreigner

The pace of practices for the Idaho Falls Expressions Choir has been “Urgent” since the new school year began as the group prepares to open for one of the world’s most famous rock bands. The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before Foreigner’s concert at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel... Read more

Idaho Falls / youtube.com

15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Read more

Idaho Falls / idahobusinessreview.com

How drones, scanners could help build next-generation nuclear reactors

How drones, scanners could help build next-generation nuclear reactors

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is using drones, 3-D scanning and artificial intelligence to gauge construction process on a new building — components of digital engineering technology that could eventually help build nuclear reactors. “65% of mega projects” — anything over $1 billion — fail,” said Christopher Ritter, director of the Digital Innovation Center of Excellence (DICE), in Idaho Falls. That means they either don’t meet their costs, ... Read more

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls, ID
With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

