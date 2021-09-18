What's up: News headlines in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) The news in Idaho Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Retired FBI special agent gives insight on disappearance of Gabby Petito IDAHO FALLS — A retired FBI special agent says the disappearance of Gabby Petito is a mystery that illustrates “just how strange human nature can be sometimes.”. Frank Montoya worked for the FBI over 25 years and served in a variety of high-profile positions, including the head of national counterintelligence and as the special agent in charge of the Honolulu and Seattle divisions. Montoya oversaw counterintelligence squads and led several national security investigations. Read more

Idaho Falls High School Choir to open for Foreigner The pace of practices for the Idaho Falls Expressions Choir has been “Urgent” since the new school year began as the group prepares to open for one of the world’s most famous rock bands. The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before Foreigner’s concert at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel... Read more

15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes 15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Read more

