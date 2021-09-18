What's up: News headlines in Idaho Falls
Retired FBI special agent gives insight on disappearance of Gabby Petito
IDAHO FALLS — A retired FBI special agent says the disappearance of Gabby Petito is a mystery that illustrates “just how strange human nature can be sometimes.”. Frank Montoya worked for the FBI over 25 years and served in a variety of high-profile positions, including the head of national counterintelligence and as the special agent in charge of the Honolulu and Seattle divisions. Montoya oversaw counterintelligence squads and led several national security investigations. Read more
Idaho Falls High School Choir to open for Foreigner
The pace of practices for the Idaho Falls Expressions Choir has been “Urgent” since the new school year began as the group prepares to open for one of the world’s most famous rock bands. The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before Foreigner’s concert at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel... Read more
15th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
How drones, scanners could help build next-generation nuclear reactors
Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is using drones, 3-D scanning and artificial intelligence to gauge construction process on a new building — components of digital engineering technology that could eventually help build nuclear reactors. “65% of mega projects” — anything over $1 billion — fail,” said Christopher Ritter, director of the Digital Innovation Center of Excellence (DICE), in Idaho Falls. That means they either don’t meet their costs, ... Read more