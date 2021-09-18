Trending news headlines in Fort Smith
New TikTok trend vandalizing Arkansas schools
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new TikTok trend called 'devious licks' has been popular at schools across the country. Students are stealing and damaging school property and posting it on TikTok for likes and followers. Fayetteville High School has seen damaged soap dispensers, toilet paper dispensers, and toilet seats as a result of the trend. Read more
Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Week 3. If you know of a top star we should include, please let us know in the comments. The senior rushed 18 times for 239 yards and 3 TDs in the War Eagles’ 28-27 loss to Alma. Read more
Carvana Brings the New Way to Buy a Car to Fayetteville and Fort Smith, AR
Customers can shop more than 45,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. Read more
'The Harper House': Film society to premiere Fort Smith native's television show
The River Valley Film Society is having a watch party Thursday, Sept. 16, for Fort Smith native Brad Neely's latest cartoon, "The Harper House". "The Harper House" is an animated show set in Arkansas, in the made-up town of River Creek that chronicles the escapades of a woman and her family who move from the richer south side of town to the more neglected north side of town. Read more