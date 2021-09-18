Trending news headlines in Fort Smith

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

 6 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Fort Smith.

For more stories like these, click here.

Arkansas / 4029tv.com

New TikTok trend vandalizing Arkansas schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new TikTok trend called 'devious licks' has been popular at schools across the country. Students are stealing and damaging school property and posting it on TikTok for likes and followers. Fayetteville High School has seen damaged soap dispensers, toilet paper dispensers, and toilet seats as a result of the trend. Read more

Google trying stop my comments. Tik Tok is a ruse to invade our youth via "Perception Management"... they're masters at this as we're Hitler and Stalin. Biden lifted the proposed ban and is allowing these sublimal means to brainwash our youth. Tx OBiden! Seems Barak Hussien Obama is subverting America as planned. "I will change the face of America...."

we had resource officers in our bathrooms. females of course for the girls. worked great for us. I'd suggest you guys get them too.

Arkansas / scorebooklive.com

Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football

Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Week 3. If you know of a top star we should include, please let us know in the comments. The senior rushed 18 times for 239 yards and 3 TDs in the War Eagles’ 28-27 loss to Alma. Read more

Fort Smith / autobodynews.com

Carvana Brings the New Way to Buy a Car to Fayetteville and Fort Smith, AR

Customers can shop more than 45,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. Read more

Fort Smith / swtimes.com

'The Harper House': Film society to premiere Fort Smith native's television show

The River Valley Film Society is having a watch party Thursday, Sept. 16, for Fort Smith native Brad Neely's latest cartoon, "The Harper House". "The Harper House" is an animated show set in Arkansas, in the made-up town of River Creek that chronicles the escapades of a woman and her family who move from the richer south side of town to the more neglected north side of town. Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

