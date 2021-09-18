What's up: Leading stories in Merced
(MERCED, CA) What’s going on in Merced? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Merced area, click here.
New Merced College police chief is a former student, longtime law enforcement officer
A former Merced College student with over two decades of local law enforcement experience has stepped up to keep his alma mater safe as the campus’s top cop. Jeffrey Horn, formerly a field training officer and detective for the Las Banos and Merced police departments, brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to Merced College as its new police chief, according to a campus news release. Read more
UC Merced needs funding to open a medical school. Here’s how it could happen
The dream of having medical school at UC Merced is coming closer to becoming a reality, according to politicians and school leaders who conducted a roundtable discussion with students at the university Friday afternoon. “When we started this campus, we started with a clear sense that working on healthcare disparities... Read more
Newsom only has money for illegals and refugees, but not for any locals or anything that’ll make America great! Buy votes is all they care about
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe Stock Number: FP8345 Vin:1FA6P8THXK5119109. The Razzari Auto Centers are proudly serving Merced, Turlock, Modesto, Fresno, and Los Banos. Give us a call at (209) 383-3673 or visit our website at https://www.fordrazzari.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Razzari Auto Center 1234 Auto Center Drive Merced, CA 95340 Read more
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility Merced Turlock Modesto Fresno Los Banos
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Sport Utility Stock Number: FP8339 Vin:1GNALAEK7FZ118361. The Razzari Auto Centers are proudly serving Merced, Turlock, Modesto, Fresno, and Los Banos. Give us a call at (209) 383-3673 or visit our website at https://www.fordrazzari.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Razzari Auto Center 1234 Auto Center Drive Merced, CA 95340 Read more