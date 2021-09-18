What's up: Leading stories in Merced

(MERCED, CA) What’s going on in Merced? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

New Merced College police chief is a former student, longtime law enforcement officer A former Merced College student with over two decades of local law enforcement experience has stepped up to keep his alma mater safe as the campus’s top cop. Jeffrey Horn, formerly a field training officer and detective for the Las Banos and Merced police departments, brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to Merced College as its new police chief, according to a campus news release. Read more

UC Merced needs funding to open a medical school. Here’s how it could happen The dream of having medical school at UC Merced is coming closer to becoming a reality, according to politicians and school leaders who conducted a roundtable discussion with students at the university Friday afternoon. “When we started this campus, we started with a clear sense that working on healthcare disparities... Read more

