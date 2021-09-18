CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Merced

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERCED, CA) What’s going on in Merced? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Merced area, click here.

Merced / mercedsunstar.com

New Merced College police chief is a former student, longtime law enforcement officer

A former Merced College student with over two decades of local law enforcement experience has stepped up to keep his alma mater safe as the campus’s top cop. Jeffrey Horn, formerly a field training officer and detective for the Las Banos and Merced police departments, brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to Merced College as its new police chief, according to a campus news release. Read more

Merced / sacbee.com

UC Merced needs funding to open a medical school. Here’s how it could happen

The dream of having medical school at UC Merced is coming closer to becoming a reality, according to politicians and school leaders who conducted a roundtable discussion with students at the university Friday afternoon. “When we started this campus, we started with a clear sense that working on healthcare disparities... Read more

Comments
avatar

Newsom only has money for illegals and refugees, but not for any locals or anything that’ll make America great! Buy votes is all they care about

Turlock / youtube.com

Merced / youtube.com

Comments / 0

Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
208
Followers
246
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

