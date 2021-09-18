What's up: Top news in Missoula
YouTuber Gives Insulting Yet Sadly Genuine Perspective of Montana
Is Montana just a giant state filled with drunk white people? YouTuber Nick Johnson thinks so. At least that was his first impression of the Treasure State. Just a state full of drunks, hunters, the occasional cluster of bratty millennials and a handful of native Americans. Oh, and lots of critters. Read more
The things he said are exactly why we love Montana! We just need to get rid of the liberals and Californians!
wow, that was a lot to take in! being a parent, my biggest concern is that our kids aren't going to be able to compete against these knot heads moving here from everywhere! it's going to be very hard for them to stay here if they want to with the price of homes going through the roof.
COVID-19 prompts cancellation of Missoula events
Local governments are unable to impose restrictions because of a recently passed Montana law, but some organizations are canceling some of their events in Western Montana because of the pandemic. Read more
Personal responsibility, if you are scared, stay home, vaccinated and with a mask. Not scared, live your life. Life is personal responsibility. If you are scared to live life, stay home. Pretty simple. Isn't that what your government overreach told you to do??
why cancel anything? if you wanna go..then go...if your a worried wart then dont its simple
MEPA issued for 14-year-olf Missoula girl
