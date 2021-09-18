CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Charleston.

Charleston / wchstv.com

Benefit concert to be held Saturday for WCHS-TV reporter who suffered mini-stroke

Benefit concert to be held Saturday for WCHS-TV reporter who suffered mini-stroke

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some of you may have heard that one of our Eyewitness News family was taken to the hospital following a mini-stroke several weeks ago, and many of you have asked how he is doing. We are happy to report that Gil McClanahan is recovering, but he... Read more

Charleston / wvmetronews.com

Kanawha doctor charged as part of nationwide health care fraud investigation

Kanawha doctor charged as part of nationwide health care fraud investigation

CHARLESTON,W.Va. — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has filed criminal charges against 42 health care professionals in 31 districts across the country for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes that resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses. Forty-two doctors and nurses are among those... Read more

Charleston / wfxrtv.com

Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test

Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More and more people are getting tested for COVID-19 again. But more people mean fewer COVID-19 rapid tests, which is becoming a problem. Many people would prefer to get their test results back within just 15 or 20 minutes with a rapid test, but nurses say those tests need to be saved for patients who are severely ill. Read more

West Virginia / wvnews.com

Charleston, West Virginia woman draws near 3-year federal prison term for wire fraud and money laundering

Charleston, West Virginia woman draws near 3-year federal prison term for wire fraud and money laundering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Misty Brotherton-Tanner, 41, of Charleston, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for the felony offenses of wire fraud and money laundering and was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $537,173. Brotherton-Tanner pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021. According to court documents... Read more

ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

