Charleston news wrap: What’s trending

Benefit concert to be held Saturday for WCHS-TV reporter who suffered mini-stroke
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some of you may have heard that one of our Eyewitness News family was taken to the hospital following a mini-stroke several weeks ago, and many of you have asked how he is doing. We are happy to report that Gil McClanahan is recovering, but he... Read more
Says alot about there employee heath care package and wages paid. Probably lives in a 300 thousand plus home asking for help.
Kanawha doctor charged as part of nationwide health care fraud investigation
CHARLESTON,W.Va. — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has filed criminal charges against 42 health care professionals in 31 districts across the country for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes that resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses. Forty-two doctors and nurses are among those... Read more
And all this time the Gazette tells us drug company's "dump" scheduled drugs here. You know, in dump trucks by high skools.
Ok Patrick Morrisey make a spectacle of this doctor. Need to go after docs bank account.
Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More and more people are getting tested for COVID-19 again. But more people mean fewer COVID-19 rapid tests, which is becoming a problem. Many people would prefer to get their test results back within just 15 or 20 minutes with a rapid test, but nurses say those tests need to be saved for patients who are severely ill. Read more
Charleston, West Virginia woman draws near 3-year federal prison term for wire fraud and money laundering
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Misty Brotherton-Tanner, 41, of Charleston, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for the felony offenses of wire fraud and money laundering and was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $537,173. Brotherton-Tanner pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021. According to court documents... Read more