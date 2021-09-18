CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

What's up: News headlines in Longview

 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) The news in Longview never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Longview / kltv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident with injuries in Longview

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident with injuries in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident. No word yet how many people are hurt. The crash happened at Tryon Road and Hollybrook Drive. Right now all westbound lanes are blocked. Read more

Longview / news-journal.com

Three men indicted in Longview gas station robbery set for October court appearance

Three men indicted in Longview gas station robbery set for October court appearance

Three suspects in a June gas station robbery in Longview “were throwing money and guns out the windows” during a police pursuit, according to court documents. Jamark Jackson, 23, his brother, Lamark Jackson, 24, and Andre Mason Jr., 20, were indicted June 23 on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with a June 12 incident at EZ Mart on Judson Road. The three men are scheduled for a status hearing 9 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 188th District Court. Read more

Longview / kltv.com

WEBXTRA: 3 Longview High School seniors become recognized Merit Scholars

WEBXTRA: 3 Longview High School seniors become recognized Merit Scholars

UT Tyler professor says East Texas doing better than country as a whole with income, poverty level. “We have seen a great growth in the last decade in all parts of the country, specifically here in East Texas, where that 2019 number showed that income and median household incomes in East Texas counties have largely grown somewhere between $6,000 or $10,000 in the last nine years before,” said Owens. Read more

Longview / youtube.com

Step inside a $2 Million Home in Longview Country Club

Step inside a $2 Million Home in Longview Country Club

Take a tour of this gorgeous home in Longview Country Club. It has amazing views of the beautiful golf course and pond. And it's one of the few homes in Longview that has a second living quarters, perfect for a nanny or as a mother-in-law suite. Read more

