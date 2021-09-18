Top stories trending in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) The news in Johnson City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Johnson City Police Department investigating fatal crash JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the 3600 block of Bristol Highway. Officers state Gabriel Burrows, of Jonesborough, was headed northbound on Bristol Highway on a motorcycle when he struck a wedge trailer loaded with three cars that was being pulled by a Dodge Ram. Read more

Ballad Health: 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger, ICU patients increase JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another child battling COVID-19 has been admitted into Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to Ballad Health on Friday. This follows as health officials have blamed the surge in COVID-19 cases on those eligible to receive the shots who have yet to do so. The health system... Read more

Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff JOHNSON CITY - Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff, 101 years of age of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Buchanan County, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in The Waters Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Born September 29, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Minerva Mitchell. Maye’s century of life is defined by service to her town, its citizens, her church and her family. Baptized at the age of 15 at Feds Creek by minister Julian Hunt, she served the next 87 years at Grundy Church of Christ, Grundy, VA, where her church work included Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and women’s service. While living in Johnson City, she attended First Christian Church and was a member of Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class. Read more

