Johnson City, TN

Top stories trending in Johnson City

Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 6 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) The news in Johnson City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Johnson City area, click here.

Johnson City / wcyb.com

Johnson City Police Department investigating fatal crash

Johnson City Police Department investigating fatal crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the 3600 block of Bristol Highway. Officers state Gabriel Burrows, of Jonesborough, was headed northbound on Bristol Highway on a motorcycle when he struck a wedge trailer loaded with three cars that was being pulled by a Dodge Ram. Read more

Johnson City / wjhl.com

Ballad Health: 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger, ICU patients increase

Ballad Health: 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger, ICU patients increase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another child battling COVID-19 has been admitted into Niswonger Children’s Hospital, according to Ballad Health on Friday. This follows as health officials have blamed the surge in COVID-19 cases on those eligible to receive the shots who have yet to do so. The health system... Read more

Comments
avatar

What I want to know is if it is RSV or is it Covid. The mainstream media are always twisting the facts. Everything is Covid these days.

Johnson City / johnsoncitypress.com

Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff

Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff

JOHNSON CITY - Rhenda Maye Mitchell Ratliff, 101 years of age of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Buchanan County, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in The Waters Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Born September 29, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Minerva Mitchell. Maye’s century of life is defined by service to her town, its citizens, her church and her family. Baptized at the age of 15 at Feds Creek by minister Julian Hunt, she served the next 87 years at Grundy Church of Christ, Grundy, VA, where her church work included Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and women’s service. While living in Johnson City, she attended First Christian Church and was a member of Mr. and Mrs. Sunday School Class. Read more

Johnson City / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1203 E 8th Avenue , 1, Johnson City, TN 37601 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1203 E 8th Avenue , 1, Johnson City, TN 37601 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1203E8thAvenue1.C21.com 1203 E 8th Avenue , 1 Johnson City, TN 37601 MLS 9928156 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Half-Baths: 1 For Sale is a Great End Unit Condo located in Johnson City, TN. This home has 2 Bedrooms upstairs, each with an attached Bath and Walk In Closet. Downstairs you will find the Kitchen with Laundry, Dining/Flex space, Living Room and a Half Bath. Out back is a Screened Porch with additional storage. All carpet in the rooms has been replaced with Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Home has been most recently used as a rental, but would be great for low maintenance living as well. HOA covers Exterior Insurance, Pest Control, Snow Removal and Lawn Care. HOA Docs are available for review. All information gathered from seller/third party and though deemed accurate, should be verified by buyer/buyers agent. Contact Office: Legacy Read more

Comments / 0

 

Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
ABOUT

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

