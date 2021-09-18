CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Top stories trending in Mansfield

 6 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) The news in Mansfield never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Ohio / scorebooklive.com

How SBLive’s Top 25 Ohio high school football teams fared in Week 5: Lopsided wins at the top

The game of the week and one of Ohio’s premier high school rivalries was at the University of Cincinnati on Friday night, but No. 1 St. Xavier kept No. 19 Archbishop Moeller out of the game all night in a 49-16 win. The only thing that could slow down Medina... Read more

Comments
avatar

Its time to show Dover some top 25 respect... who else we gotta knockoff to get some respect?

Ohio / wkyc.com

Where to find the scariest haunted houses in Ohio this Halloween

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season. Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?. This is your chance!. The Halloween season is... Read more

Comments
avatar

I know one really really scary house but it is not in Ohio, it's called the White House full of demons and Satan himself is running it !!!!!!!!!!

1 reply

Mansfield / metalinjection.net

MUDVAYNE Posts Brief Recap Of First Reunion Show

Mudvayne reunited for the first time in 12 years on September 11 at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, OH. The band just posted a brief recap of the show, which looks great and features exactly zero live audio for whatever reason. You can check out fan-filmed footage of the show here. Read more

Mansfield / metalinsider.net

Mudvayne share official footage from first live show in 12 years

Mudvayne performed live for the first time in 12 years this past Saturday, September 11th. The annual Inkcarceration Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH marked the band’s first show since 2009. The band has released their own official footage from that set. Here is what they played: Read more

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
