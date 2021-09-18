CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Top Lawton news stories

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 6 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Lawton area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lawton / kswo.com

Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint

Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, several law enforcement agencies are partnering up to put together a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint. The Lawton Police Department, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are putting up the ENDUI checkpoint and patrols on Sept. 18. The checkpoint will be... Read more

avatar

Yes, I wish you didn't have to say when and where. Surprise em!

1 like

Lawton / kswo.com

SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in

SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A TikTok trend called the “Devious Lick Challenge” has made its way to schools across Southwest Oklahoma. It’s encouraging students to destroy and steal items from their school. TikTok is now banning those videos. The trend is happening at middle and high schools across Lawton Public... Read more

avatar

Low IQ people will steal and destroy at the least provocation, revealing that they’re mindless wastes of perfectly good oxygen. They are to be pitied, and even more so whoever bred then.

1 like

Lawton / kswo.com

City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports

City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department has new guidelines for indoor and outdoor sports programs to protect against COVID-19. For indoor and outdoor sports, the city is asking spectators to social distance and keep six feet between them and people who are not with them. Read more

Lawton / 1073popcrush.com

The Parallel Forest Lawton’s Favorite Haunting and Urban Legend

The Parallel Forest Lawton’s Favorite Haunting and Urban Legend

It's one of Lawton's favorite urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest. If you've lived in Lawton, Fort Sill for any amount of time you've probably heard of this spooky forest and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and crazy tales that people have reported and told throughout the years. They just keep getting scarier! Read more

Lawton, OK
With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

