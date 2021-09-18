Top Lawton news stories
(LAWTON, OK) Here are today's top stories from the Lawton area.
Law enforcement agencies to put up ENDUI checkpoint
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, several law enforcement agencies are partnering up to put together a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint. The Lawton Police Department, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Sheriff’s Department are putting up the ENDUI checkpoint and patrols on Sept. 18. The checkpoint will be... Read more
SWOK Superintendents frown upon viral TikTok students are participating in
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A TikTok trend called the “Devious Lick Challenge” has made its way to schools across Southwest Oklahoma. It’s encouraging students to destroy and steal items from their school. TikTok is now banning those videos. The trend is happening at middle and high schools across Lawton Public... Read more
City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department has new guidelines for indoor and outdoor sports programs to protect against COVID-19. For indoor and outdoor sports, the city is asking spectators to social distance and keep six feet between them and people who are not with them. Read more
The Parallel Forest Lawton’s Favorite Haunting and Urban Legend
It's one of Lawton's favorite urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest. If you've lived in Lawton, Fort Sill for any amount of time you've probably heard of this spooky forest and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and crazy tales that people have reported and told throughout the years. They just keep getting scarier! Read more