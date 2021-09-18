News wrap: Top stories in Hagerstown
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Hagerstown.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
76-year-old Hagerstown man charged with child abuse for incidents dating back to 1976
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is charging Robert William Becker, 76, of Hagerstown, with child abuse in connection to 1976 and 1977 incidents. Washington County Sheriff’s Office received the victim’s report of the incidents on Aug. 12, 2020. According to police, the victim said Becker touched... Read more
Sorry but way too much time has passed to make any allegations believable. If it was that bad then you report it when it happens NOT years layer !
7 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Former South Hagerstown High teacher accused of having sex with student
A former South Hagerstown High School teacher has been indicted on charges of sex abuse of a minor after an investigation lasting more than a year and spanning at least two states. Christopher William Pollard, 44, of Noblesville, Ind., was taken into custody by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in... Read more
Arc of Washington County receives donation to support staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sheehy Hagerstown donated money to the Arc of Washington County, which has been serving the community for nearly seventy years by providing services for adults and children with disabilities. The $1,500 donation will be used to support training and education for the Arc of Washington... Read more
Shenandoah University ranked on top list of colleges to work for
'Somebody needs me:' Northern Virginia service pairs veterans with service dogs tailored to their needs. Access to interstate highways makes Washington County attractive for growing logistics industry. Authorities discuss safety preparations for Great Frederick Fair. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito pays a visit to Martinsburg City Hall, police headquarters. New... Read more