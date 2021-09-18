Trending news headlines in Terre Haute
1 in 500 American have died from COVID-19 - in Indiana, that number is even worse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Johns Hopkins released new data that shows 1 in every 500 Americans have died from COVID-19. Indiana's mortality rate is higher than the national average with 1 in every 450 people dying from the virus. Illinois has a rate of 1 in every 470 people. The... Read more
Let’s follow the scientific facts and see were they led us. There are 6,3 million Hoosiers living in our state. According to the Indiana Board of Health own data shows that 14,000 citizens had the virus present in their system passed away. For you math challenged liberals that means that the C19 virus has a 99.0% SURVIVAL RATE. The vaccine shot with its unknown side effects is more dangerous than passing from the virus. The elderly and those who have underlying health issues are the ones at the greatest risk. So you can take your mask mandates and stick them were the sun doesn’t shine. Is that clear enough for you.
10 likes 2 dislikes 6 replies
Not a single person anywhere on Earth has died of “Covid-19”. It doesn’t exist. Believe it or not people actually die of lots of different reasons having nothing to do with fictional viruses.
5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
New barbeque restaurant getting ready for Terre Haute grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in Terre Haute soon. Uncle Junior's Barbeque owners are getting ready for customers at their location on Washington and 25th Streets in Terre Haute. They will serve barbeque and soul food. Owners told us it took them about... Read more
Warm and Sunny
Cooler and clear Wednesday night with a low of 56. Warmer and mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 84. Graber Post Buildings Weather Cam. What We’re Tracking on the Weather Headlines. Right Now in Terre Haute. Precipitation at the studios. Precipitation around the Wabash Valley. Winds will be light... Read more
Construction of the Terre Haute Convention Center is ahead of schedule
Construction of the Terre Haute Convention Center is ahead of schedule Read more