Terre Haute, IN

Trending news headlines in Terre Haute

6 days ago
 6 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) The news in Terre Haute never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Indiana / wthitv.com

1 in 500 American have died from COVID-19 - in Indiana, that number is even worse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Johns Hopkins released new data that shows 1 in every 500 Americans have died from COVID-19. Indiana's mortality rate is higher than the national average with 1 in every 450 people dying from the virus. Illinois has a rate of 1 in every 470 people. The... Read more

Comments
avatar

Let’s follow the scientific facts and see were they led us. There are 6,3 million Hoosiers living in our state. According to the Indiana Board of Health own data shows that 14,000 citizens had the virus present in their system passed away. For you math challenged liberals that means that the C19 virus has a 99.0% SURVIVAL RATE. The vaccine shot with its unknown side effects is more dangerous than passing from the virus. The elderly and those who have underlying health issues are the ones at the greatest risk. So you can take your mask mandates and stick them were the sun doesn’t shine. Is that clear enough for you.

10 likes 2 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

Not a single person anywhere on Earth has died of “Covid-19”. It doesn’t exist. Believe it or not people actually die of lots of different reasons having nothing to do with fictional viruses.

5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Terre Haute / wthitv.com

New barbeque restaurant getting ready for Terre Haute grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in Terre Haute soon. Uncle Junior's Barbeque owners are getting ready for customers at their location on Washington and 25th Streets in Terre Haute. They will serve barbeque and soul food. Owners told us it took them about... Read more

Terre Haute / mywabashvalley.com

Warm and Sunny

Cooler and clear Wednesday night with a low of 56. Warmer and mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 84. Graber Post Buildings Weather Cam. What We’re Tracking on the Weather Headlines. Right Now in Terre Haute. Precipitation at the studios. Precipitation around the Wabash Valley. Winds will be light... Read more

Terre Haute / youtube.com

Construction of the Terre Haute Convention Center is ahead of schedule

Construction of the Terre Haute Convention Center is ahead of schedule Read more

Comments

ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy