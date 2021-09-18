What's up: News headlines in San Angelo

(SAN ANGELO, TX) The news in San Angelo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Buyer Calls Cops After Drug Deal Goes South at Chinese Buffet ABILENE, TX – Two men were taken to the Taylor County Jail after one of them called the cops during a drug deal gone bad. The Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of S 1st St., the China Star Buffett, for the report of a robbery. Prior... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

17-year old indicted on a Capitol Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 17-year-old is indicted Friday evening on a Capital Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man in May. Francisco Morales of Abilene is indicted on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror Threat. A Tom Green County Grand Jury indicted Morales this month... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

ASU Physics professor wins prestigious grant for astrophysics research SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Kenneth Carrell, an assistant professor of physics at Angelo State University, has been awarded a two-year, $105,535 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund an astrophysics research project that will also involve ASU undergraduate students. Also director of the ASU Planetarium, Carrell was... Read more

TOP VIEWED