San Angelo, TX

What's up: News headlines in San Angelo

San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) The news in San Angelo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Abilene / sanangelolive.com

Buyer Calls Cops After Drug Deal Goes South at Chinese Buffet

ABILENE, TX – Two men were taken to the Taylor County Jail after one of them called the cops during a drug deal gone bad. The Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of S 1st St., the China Star Buffett, for the report of a robbery. Prior... Read more

San Angelo / conchovalleyhomepage.com

17-year old indicted on a Capitol Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 17-year-old is indicted Friday evening on a Capital Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man in May. Francisco Morales of Abilene is indicted on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror Threat. A Tom Green County Grand Jury indicted Morales this month... Read more

San Angelo / conchovalleyhomepage.com

ASU Physics professor wins prestigious grant for astrophysics research

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Kenneth Carrell, an assistant professor of physics at Angelo State University, has been awarded a two-year, $105,535 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund an astrophysics research project that will also involve ASU undergraduate students. Also director of the ASU Planetarium, Carrell was... Read more

San Angelo / conchovalleyhomepage.com

Angelo State University to return to Face-to-Face Classes on September 20th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After a meeting with the Angelo State University Vice Presidents, Athletic Director, College Deans, and other senior officials, Angelo State University has collectively agreed to return to 100% face-to-face classes for their on-campus students beginning Monday, September 20th, according to a letter from Ronnie D. Hawkins, Jr., President of Angelo State University and the Ram Page. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
San Angelo, TX
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
News Break
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
San Angelo News Flash

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

