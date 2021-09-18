What's up: Leading stories in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) What’s going on in Jackson? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Former School Being Turned into Housing and Commercial Space in Downtown Jackson (September 16, 2021 4:57 PM) The Jackson Anchor Initiative, in partnership with the City of Jackson, today announced a partnership agreement to turn the former Allen School on Pearl Street into a mixed-use development. Detroit Rock Solid, Inc. is acquiring the property from a Jackson medical practice to transform the former Jackson Public Schools building into a mixed-use residential and commercial space. The proposal will create 50 market-rate apartments of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units, and studio units, along with public communal space and professional offices. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Staff shortage at hospital, Jackson welcomes new deputy police chief: Jackson headlines Sept. 11-16 JACKSON, MI – Fewer hospital bed are available in Jackson due to a staff shortage at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Staff shortages have led to bed closures across Henry Ford Health System’s five hospitals, mostly in Jackson... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

2011 Ford Edge Limited in Jackson, MI 49201-8877 Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep 2300 Seymour Road in Jackson, MI 49201-8877 Learn More: https://www.extremedodgedodgetruck.com/used/Ford/2011-Ford-Edge-Jackson-cd2b12630a0e09af47d7bc5b8e2a3534.htm Step into the 2011 Ford Edge. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: leather upholstery, delay-off headlights, heated seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, power windows, and power front seats. Premium sound drives 12 speakers, providing you and your passengers a sensational audio experience. Ford ensures the safety and security of its passengers with equipment such as: dual front impact airbags with occupant sensing airbag, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, a panic alarm, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. All wheel drive enhances stability in unpredictable circumstances. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more

TOP VIEWED