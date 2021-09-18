CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

What's up: Leading stories in Jackson

 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) What’s going on in Jackson? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Former School Being Turned into Housing and Commercial Space in Downtown Jackson

(September 16, 2021 4:57 PM) The Jackson Anchor Initiative, in partnership with the City of Jackson, today announced a partnership agreement to turn the former Allen School on Pearl Street into a mixed-use development. Detroit Rock Solid, Inc. is acquiring the property from a Jackson medical practice to transform the former Jackson Public Schools building into a mixed-use residential and commercial space. The proposal will create 50 market-rate apartments of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units, and studio units, along with public communal space and professional offices. Read more

Staff shortage at hospital, Jackson welcomes new deputy police chief: Jackson headlines Sept. 11-16

JACKSON, MI – Fewer hospital bed are available in Jackson due to a staff shortage at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Staff shortages have led to bed closures across Henry Ford Health System’s five hospitals, mostly in Jackson... Read more

Comments
avatar

I just left the hospital after being there for over a week. they do not seem to be short staffed. everything ran on time and didn't have to wait long for anything, from the er waiting to getting a room to CT scans and x-rays. it all ran nice and smooth

2011 Ford Edge Limited in Jackson, MI 49201-8877

Jackson City Council says no to aggressive solictation ordinance

Downtown Jackson business owners are asking City officials to do something about what they perceive as a panhandling problem, but a proposed ordinance was voted down at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Read more

Comments / 0

 

More
Jackson Digest

ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

