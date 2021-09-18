News wrap: Headlines in Bowling Green

SLIDE SHOW: Daughter finds father's missing WWII footlocker, Army possessions after 77 years

A military footlocker trunk containing U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Johnnie Elmore's uniform from World War II, a folded American flag, a Purple Heart and other medals and patches, dog tags, love letters to his soon-to-be wife Irene Martin, diaries and more was found last week by his daughter Velda Alexander of Bowling Green and her family in her grandmother's old country store in Round Hill after it had been missing for nearly 77 years. Elmore, who graduated ROTC at Western Kentucky University in 1941, was killed in action in December 1944 at the age of 31 while based in France and England during World War II. Read more