News wrap: Headlines in Bowling Green

T.J. Samson Hospital welcomes National Guard as they assist staff
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to hospitals all over the state of Kentucky. They have been at Med Center Health in Bowling Green and arrived this week at Greenview Regional Hospital and T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow to take on non-clinical roles. The hospital... Read more
glad the hospital's are getting some help .... thanks for the doctors and nurses and staff for their work they do
Warren County Public Schools honor bus driver who died from COVID-19
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students, faculty and staff of the Warren County Public Schools honored a county school bus driver after he lost his life to COVID-19. Around two dozen buses and their drivers lined the parking lot of South Warren High School paying respects to their fallen colleague. “Last... Read more
SLIDE SHOW: Daughter finds father's missing WWII footlocker, Army possessions after 77 years
A military footlocker trunk containing U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Johnnie Elmore's uniform from World War II, a folded American flag, a Purple Heart and other medals and patches, dog tags, love letters to his soon-to-be wife Irene Martin, diaries and more was found last week by his daughter Velda Alexander of Bowling Green and her family in her grandmother's old country store in Round Hill after it had been missing for nearly 77 years. Elmore, who graduated ROTC at Western Kentucky University in 1941, was killed in action in December 1944 at the age of 31 while based in France and England during World War II. Read more
SKYCTC Future Nurse Kysha Bailey
New Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College student Kysha Bailey tells why she chose SKYCTC for her nursing training. Read more