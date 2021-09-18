CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

News wrap: Headlines in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 6 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Bowling Green area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kentucky / wbko.com

T.J. Samson Hospital welcomes National Guard as they assist staff

T.J. Samson Hospital welcomes National Guard as they assist staff

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky National Guard has been deployed to hospitals all over the state of Kentucky. They have been at Med Center Health in Bowling Green and arrived this week at Greenview Regional Hospital and T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow to take on non-clinical roles. The hospital... Read more

Comments
avatar

glad the hospital's are getting some help .... thanks for the doctors and nurses and staff for their work they do

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bowling Green / wnky.com

Warren County Public Schools honor bus driver who died from COVID-19

Warren County Public Schools honor bus driver who died from COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students, faculty and staff of the Warren County Public Schools honored a county school bus driver after he lost his life to COVID-19. Around two dozen buses and their drivers lined the parking lot of South Warren High School paying respects to their fallen colleague. “Last... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bowling Green / bgdailynews.com

SLIDE SHOW: Daughter finds father's missing WWII footlocker, Army possessions after 77 years

SLIDE SHOW: Daughter finds father's missing WWII footlocker, Army possessions after 77 years

A military footlocker trunk containing U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Johnnie Elmore's uniform from World War II, a folded American flag, a Purple Heart and other medals and patches, dog tags, love letters to his soon-to-be wife Irene Martin, diaries and more was found last week by his daughter Velda Alexander of Bowling Green and her family in her grandmother's old country store in Round Hill after it had been missing for nearly 77 years. Elmore, who graduated ROTC at Western Kentucky University in 1941, was killed in action in December 1944 at the age of 31 while based in France and England during World War II. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bowling Green / youtube.com

SKYCTC Future Nurse Kysha Bailey

SKYCTC Future Nurse Kysha Bailey

New Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College student Kysha Bailey tells why she chose SKYCTC for her nursing training. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
144
Followers
251
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy