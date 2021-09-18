Trending local news in Greenville
Greenville’s COVID-19 testing hours to change again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has again announced the Greenville COVID-19 testing site hours are set to change. The new hours for Monday through Friday will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Saturdays. Beginning this Sunday, Sunday’s hours will be 9... Read more
Greenville eight-year-old inspiring others through published book
There is just something about eight-year-old Aubrey Suggs from Greenville. She’s trying to teach the world to see things her way. In the process of doing that, she’s hoping to inspire others. Read more
COVID-19 moves service honoring first responders online
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual service in Pitt County has been moved online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. The Blessing of the Badges, hosted by the Pitt County-based Interfaith Clergy, will be closed to the public and broadcast online. The event is Tuesday at... Read more
Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair 2021
The John M. Belk Endowment, Pitt Community College, Greenville ENC Alliance, and Pitt County Economic Development are sponsoring a Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair on Tuesday, October 26 at the Greenville Convention Center. Community partners include Pitt County Schools, East Carolina University, Greenville Utilities, Tradesformers, NC Coastal Society for Human Resource Management, NCWorks and Vidant Health. Read more
