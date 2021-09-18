Trending local news in Greenville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) The news in Greenville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Greenville / witn.com

Greenville’s COVID-19 testing hours to change again

Greenville’s COVID-19 testing hours to change again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has again announced the Greenville COVID-19 testing site hours are set to change. The new hours for Monday through Friday will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Saturdays. Beginning this Sunday, Sunday’s hours will be 9... Read more

Greenville / wnct.com

Greenville eight-year-old inspiring others through published book

Greenville eight-year-old inspiring others through published book

There is just something about eight-year-old Aubrey Suggs from Greenville. She’s trying to teach the world to see things her way. In the process of doing that, she’s hoping to inspire others. Read more

Greenville / witn.com

COVID-19 moves service honoring first responders online

COVID-19 moves service honoring first responders online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual service in Pitt County has been moved online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. The Blessing of the Badges, hosted by the Pitt County-based Interfaith Clergy, will be closed to the public and broadcast online. The event is Tuesday at... Read more

Greenville / pittcc.edu

Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair 2021

Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair 2021

The John M. Belk Endowment, Pitt Community College, Greenville ENC Alliance, and Pitt County Economic Development are sponsoring a Better Skills, Better Jobs Fair on Tuesday, October 26 at the Greenville Convention Center. Community partners include Pitt County Schools, East Carolina University, Greenville Utilities, Tradesformers, NC Coastal Society for Human Resource Management, NCWorks and Vidant Health. Read more

#Local News
Greenville Dispatch

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

