Trending local news in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, NC) The news in Greenville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Greenville’s COVID-19 testing hours to change again GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has again announced the Greenville COVID-19 testing site hours are set to change. The new hours for Monday through Friday will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on Saturdays. Beginning this Sunday, Sunday’s hours will be 9... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Greenville eight-year-old inspiring others through published book There is just something about eight-year-old Aubrey Suggs from Greenville. She’s trying to teach the world to see things her way. In the process of doing that, she’s hoping to inspire others. Read more

LATEST NEWS

COVID-19 moves service honoring first responders online GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual service in Pitt County has been moved online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. The Blessing of the Badges, hosted by the Pitt County-based Interfaith Clergy, will be closed to the public and broadcast online. The event is Tuesday at... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE