CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Top stories trending in Fargo

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 6 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Here are today’s top stories from the Fargo area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fargo / kvrr.com

People protest vaccine mandates at Sanford Health Medical Center

People protest vaccine mandates at Sanford Health Medical Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates saying they should have a right to choose. Those against the COVID-19 vaccinations and mandated face coverings gathered in front of Sanford Health Medical Center hospital to protest what they call their rights to personal freedoms. Protesters say the intention... Read more

Comments
avatar

I want to feel safe by someone who has their mind together not someone who isn't mentally stable protesting about a shot that can save lives

4 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

They do have a choice either get the shot and have a job or don't get the shot and start finding a job where they don't make you get a shot

1 like 1 reply

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
North Dakota / kvrr.com

North Dakota judge cited for DUI

North Dakota judge cited for DUI

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A North Dakota district court judge has been cited for DUI after police say she hit two parked cars in downtown Fargo. Police responded to a crash at around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 near the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway. The driver was identified as 52 year-old Cherie Clark. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fargo / ndsu.edu

NDSU Homecoming events set for Oct. 4-9

NDSU Homecoming events set for Oct. 4-9

NDSU Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for the week of Oct. 4-9. All students, NDSU personnel, alumni and community members are encouraged to participate in the activities, including Friday’s parade downtown. “We are excited to have Homecoming 2021 right around the corner,” said Rian Nostrum, Homecoming Committee co-chair and director of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fargo / inforum.com

Ceremony marks reopening of Fargo's alternative high school under new name

Ceremony marks reopening of Fargo's alternative high school under new name

FARGO — A commemoration ceremony held Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, marked the reopening of the newly named Dakota High School in Fargo, formerly known as Woodrow Wilson High School. The Fargo School Board voted unanimously in December to change the name of the school after it was decided Woodrow Wilson... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
119
Followers
255
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy