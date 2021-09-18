Top stories trending in Fargo
People protest vaccine mandates at Sanford Health Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates saying they should have a right to choose. Those against the COVID-19 vaccinations and mandated face coverings gathered in front of Sanford Health Medical Center hospital to protest what they call their rights to personal freedoms. Protesters say the intention... Read more
I want to feel safe by someone who has their mind together not someone who isn't mentally stable protesting about a shot that can save lives
They do have a choice either get the shot and have a job or don't get the shot and start finding a job where they don't make you get a shot
North Dakota judge cited for DUI
FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A North Dakota district court judge has been cited for DUI after police say she hit two parked cars in downtown Fargo. Police responded to a crash at around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 near the corner of 1st Avenue North and Broadway. The driver was identified as 52 year-old Cherie Clark. Read more
NDSU Homecoming events set for Oct. 4-9
NDSU Homecoming 2021 is scheduled for the week of Oct. 4-9. All students, NDSU personnel, alumni and community members are encouraged to participate in the activities, including Friday’s parade downtown. “We are excited to have Homecoming 2021 right around the corner,” said Rian Nostrum, Homecoming Committee co-chair and director of... Read more
Ceremony marks reopening of Fargo's alternative high school under new name
FARGO — A commemoration ceremony held Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, marked the reopening of the newly named Dakota High School in Fargo, formerly known as Woodrow Wilson High School. The Fargo School Board voted unanimously in December to change the name of the school after it was decided Woodrow Wilson... Read more