Bend, OR

Bend news digest: Top stories today

Bend Journal
Bend Journal
 6 days ago

(BEND, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Bend area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Bend area, click here.

Bend / ktvz.com

Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New 3D renderings have been released by a group that hopes to be chosen to manage two proposed managed homeless villages in northeast and southern Bend. The post Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages appeared first on KTVZ. Read more

Comments
avatar

it looks so pretty just wait until they have tires and pallets 2 ft high laying all over the place. no really just drive around and look at the homeless places that we have now all over town.

5 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I agree what's going to happen to all their trash and things they collected . where are they going to put it.

Bend / thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Museum Features Live Eagles, Native American Heritage And Pioneer Living

When people think of Oregon they often think of lush green forests, but many don’t know that almost two thirds of Oregon is actually high desert. One of my favorite places to learn about Oregon’s high desert and the animals that live there is the High Desert Museum just south of Bend Oregon. The High Desert Museum has a working pioneer farm, live birds of prey and other high desert animals, as well as exhibits showing what life was like for Native Americans and pioneers during the days of the gold rush. Read more

Bend / bendbulletin.com

Arnold Irrigation District hires Johnson for general manager role

Steve Johnson, the former head of Central Oregon Irrigation District, has been hired for the position of general manager of Arnold Irrigation District. Johnson replaces Colin Wills, who held the position for over two years. Wills will continue to work with the district until Oct. 20 to assist in the transition. Read more

Comments / 1

 

Bend Journal

Bend Journal

Bend, OR
ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

