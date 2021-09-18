Bend news digest: Top stories today
Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New 3D renderings have been released by a group that hopes to be chosen to manage two proposed managed homeless villages in northeast and southern Bend. The post Conceptual 3D renderings released for 2 proposed Bend homeless villages appeared first on KTVZ. Read more
it looks so pretty just wait until they have tires and pallets 2 ft high laying all over the place. no really just drive around and look at the homeless places that we have now all over town.
5 likes 1 dislike
I agree what's going to happen to all their trash and things they collected . where are they going to put it.
This Oregon Museum Features Live Eagles, Native American Heritage And Pioneer Living
When people think of Oregon they often think of lush green forests, but many don’t know that almost two thirds of Oregon is actually high desert. One of my favorite places to learn about Oregon’s high desert and the animals that live there is the High Desert Museum just south of Bend Oregon. The High Desert Museum has a working pioneer farm, live birds of prey and other high desert animals, as well as exhibits showing what life was like for Native Americans and pioneers during the days of the gold rush. Read more
2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD in Bend, OR 97701
Arnold Irrigation District hires Johnson for general manager role
Steve Johnson, the former head of Central Oregon Irrigation District, has been hired for the position of general manager of Arnold Irrigation District. Johnson replaces Colin Wills, who held the position for over two years. Wills will continue to work with the district until Oct. 20 to assist in the transition. Read more