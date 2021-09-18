Bend news digest: Top stories today

This Oregon Museum Features Live Eagles, Native American Heritage And Pioneer Living

When people think of Oregon they often think of lush green forests, but many don’t know that almost two thirds of Oregon is actually high desert. One of my favorite places to learn about Oregon’s high desert and the animals that live there is the High Desert Museum just south of Bend Oregon. The High Desert Museum has a working pioneer farm, live birds of prey and other high desert animals, as well as exhibits showing what life was like for Native Americans and pioneers during the days of the gold rush. Read more