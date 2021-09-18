Trending news headlines in Fairfield
Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in California high school football?
SBLive’s Top 30 offensive lineman rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best o-lineman in the state?. Check out our Top 30 OL rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or... Read more
Authorities: Man rams patrol car during chase, crashes stolen truck
An Alameda man was arrested Thursday after a residential burglary investigation in rural Fairfield escalated into a vehicle chase that resulted in the suspect ramming a patrol car before crashing into a truck that disabled his truck and led to a brief foot chase, authorities said. The chaos started around... Read more
First Ave Production 2018 Presents: The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield
Fairfield police: Missing at-risk man, 87, found Wednesday
An 87-year-old Black man considered at-risk due to a medical condition who went missing Tuesday morning has been found, the Fairfield Police Department reported late Wednesday. In a one-sentence Nixle alert, police officials said Harold Reed, last seen at 11:30 a.m Tuesday in the area of North Texas Street and... Read more
