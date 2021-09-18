Trending news headlines in Fairfield

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 6 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Fairfield.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.

California / scorebooklive.com

Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in California high school football?

Vote: Who is the best offensive lineman in California high school football?

SBLive’s Top 30 offensive lineman rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best o-lineman in the state?. Check out our Top 30 OL rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or... Read more

Solano County / timesheraldonline.com

Authorities: Man rams patrol car during chase, crashes stolen truck

Authorities: Man rams patrol car during chase, crashes stolen truck

An Alameda man was arrested Thursday after a residential burglary investigation in rural Fairfield escalated into a vehicle chase that resulted in the suspect ramming a patrol car before crashing into a truck that disabled his truck and led to a brief foot chase, authorities said. The chaos started around... Read more

Fairfield / youtube.com

First Ave Production 2018 Presents: The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield

First Ave Production 2018 Presents: The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield

Read more

Fairfield / timesheraldonline.com

Fairfield police: Missing at-risk man, 87, found Wednesday

Fairfield police: Missing at-risk man, 87, found Wednesday

An 87-year-old Black man considered at-risk due to a medical condition who went missing Tuesday morning has been found, the Fairfield Police Department reported late Wednesday. In a one-sentence Nixle alert, police officials said Harold Reed, last seen at 11:30 a.m Tuesday in the area of North Texas Street and... Read more

ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

