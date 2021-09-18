What's up: Top news in Chico

(CHICO, CA) The news in Chico never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Teen arrested in connection with Teichert Ponds killing CHICO — A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of killing a homeless man at Teichert Ponds, Chico Police said Friday. The shooting was first reported to the Chico Police Department at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 4, according to a news release. Homeless advocates said “teenagers” arrived while people were sleeping and began pointing guns attached with green laser pointers at campers before firing. Read more

Wildcats hope strong form nets winning results this week The result and final score are not always equivalent. Especially when it comes to a young team, early in the season. The Chico State men's soccer team has been on the losing end of three consecutive one-goal matches, but Head Coach Felipe Restrepo believes his team is gaining invaluable confidence and experience that will benefit them for the rest of this season and into the future. In short, he believes that good things will be the long-term results, despite the frustrating final score. Read more

