What's up: Top news in Chico

Police arrest Teichert Pond 16-year-old murder suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested for the deadly shooting at Teichert Pond in Chico on Sept. 4, according to Chico Police Department. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old at his home in the early hours of Friday morning. He was taken to Butte County Juvenile Hall and... Read more
Teen arrested in connection with Teichert Ponds killing
CHICO — A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of killing a homeless man at Teichert Ponds, Chico Police said Friday. The shooting was first reported to the Chico Police Department at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 4, according to a news release. Homeless advocates said “teenagers” arrived while people were sleeping and began pointing guns attached with green laser pointers at campers before firing. Read more
I don’t think it is a hatred at the “unhoused “ but we also cannot let people set up camp wherever. The unhoused have to be willing to be clean of drugs and we need to provide the way to help them. They also need to be willing to work. Choosing to live in a tent on the sidewalk shouldn’t be a thing. We need mental health services for those who need it as well. But choosing to live as a transient is not ok for those that do (and no it’s not always a choice )
Wildcats hope strong form nets winning results this week
The result and final score are not always equivalent. Especially when it comes to a young team, early in the season. The Chico State men's soccer team has been on the losing end of three consecutive one-goal matches, but Head Coach Felipe Restrepo believes his team is gaining invaluable confidence and experience that will benefit them for the rest of this season and into the future. In short, he believes that good things will be the long-term results, despite the frustrating final score. Read more
Boys and Girls Club to host pasta dinner
CHICO — The Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley will be hosting its 12th annual “Pasta on the Plaza” spaghetti dinner this Thursday. Proceeds from the event will go toward three local chapters and the nearly 300 youth who attend the programs every day, the organization said. The... Read more