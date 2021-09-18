CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester news wrap: What’s trending

Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Rochester area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.

Rochester / kimt.com

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the Twin Cities-area men charged for a fatal Rochester shooting is pleading not guilty. Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Read more

Comments
avatar

who was the other person shot . it seems like they just made him disappear... but ppl are sick these days all this over a dice game

2 likes

avatar

Wow killing someone and wounding another over a dice game?? What’s this world coming to anyways?

1 like

Rochester / y105fm.com

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who went to get something from his car Thursday night was beat up by two men and ended up in the ER. The 37-year-old lives in the 800 block of 4th St SE. He told police he went to his car... Read more

Rochester / youtube.com

This is the 2021 United for Equity Day proclamation by Mayor Kim Norton. Read more

Rochester / postbulletin.com

There may be a glimmer of hope on Minnesota roads in an otherwise dreary time of increasing traffic fatalities -- DWI arrests dropped 31% during extra summer patrols. During the Labor Day DWI extra patrol campaign from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6, law enforcement saw a 31% drop in DWI arrests compared to the previous year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced Wednesday. Read more

ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

