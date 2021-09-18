Rochester news wrap: What’s trending
(ROCHESTER, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Rochester area.
For more stories from the Rochester area, click here.
Not guilty plea over deadly summer shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the Twin Cities-area men charged for a fatal Rochester shooting is pleading not guilty. Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
who was the other person shot . it seems like they just made him disappear... but ppl are sick these days all this over a dice game
2 likes
Wow killing someone and wounding another over a dice game?? What’s this world coming to anyways?
1 like
Rochester Man Attacked Outside His Home, Ends Up In The ER
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who went to get something from his car Thursday night was beat up by two men and ended up in the ER. The 37-year-old lives in the 800 block of 4th St SE. He told police he went to his car...
2021 United for Equity Day
This is the 2021 United for Equity Day proclamation by Mayor Kim Norton.
DWI numbers drop during end of summer enforcement campaign
There may be a glimmer of hope on Minnesota roads in an otherwise dreary time of increasing traffic fatalities -- DWI arrests dropped 31% during extra summer patrols. During the Labor Day DWI extra patrol campaign from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6, law enforcement saw a 31% drop in DWI arrests compared to the previous year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced Wednesday.