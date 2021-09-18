Top Redding news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(REDDING, CA) What’s going on in Redding? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Mother advocates for change after son's death from fentanyl a year later

Mother advocates for change after son's death from fentanyl a year later

REDDING, Calif. — At the young age of 13-year-old, Luca Manuel was full of life, described as a caring teen with a bright warmhearted spirit. For Luca's mother, Amanda Faith, the death of her son haunts her every day, and there is never a moment where she is not thinking about Luca. Read more

Sue social media. They allow their platforms to sell controlled substances. I many times have reported to no avail.. And they make it difficult to report and ignore it when reported

TSA finds two guns in a single day at Redding airport

TSA finds two guns in a single day at Redding airport

REDDING, Calif. — Routine baggage screenings at the Redding Municipal Airport turned up two loaded guns Thursday. The first gun was found at 7 a.m. during the pre-flight X-ray scan of a bag. A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson MP40 handgun was spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent in the carry-on bag of a male passenger traveling to Los Angeles. Read more

yeah well maybe they should point out the fact that it's actually possible to fly with firearms on your persons as long as you fill out the right paperwork instead of making it sound like it's impossible to travel with a firearm to justify them getting free guns. because there is ways to legally travel through the airport with a firearm.

Redding News

Redding News

Shasta Living Streets, K2 Properties and The City of Redding have been working hard to bring more publicly-available bicycle parking to the community. The efforts have paid off! Brand new bike racks have been added to the Downtown scene at Market Center, providing support for community members and business owners alike. Read more

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car at Luther Road and Airport Boulevard in Red Bluff

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car at Luther Road and Airport Boulevard in Red Bluff

1 Killed in Red Bluff Pedestrian Accident at Luther Road and Airport Boulevard. Red Bluff, California (September 15, 2021) – At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident in Redding on Wednesday morning. The fatal pedestrian accident was reported at about 10:23 a.m. in the area of Luther... Read more

ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

