Top Redding news stories

Mother advocates for change after son's death from fentanyl a year later REDDING, Calif. — At the young age of 13-year-old, Luca Manuel was full of life, described as a caring teen with a bright warmhearted spirit. For Luca's mother, Amanda Faith, the death of her son haunts her every day, and there is never a moment where she is not thinking about Luca. Read more

TSA finds two guns in a single day at Redding airport REDDING, Calif. — Routine baggage screenings at the Redding Municipal Airport turned up two loaded guns Thursday. The first gun was found at 7 a.m. during the pre-flight X-ray scan of a bag. A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson MP40 handgun was spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent in the carry-on bag of a male passenger traveling to Los Angeles. Read more

Redding News Shasta Living Streets, K2 Properties and The City of Redding have been working hard to bring more publicly-available bicycle parking to the community. The efforts have paid off! Brand new bike racks have been added to the Downtown scene at Market Center, providing support for community members and business owners alike. Read more

