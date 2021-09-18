Top stories trending in Charlottesville
Filming for a movie in VA. begins this fall and they are looking for local help
On location filming in the state of Virginia will begin for an Ethan Hawke film called Raymond on Ray. The major motion picture begins filming this fall in Charlottesville. Bonnie Curtis is one of the producers of the film she has also helped in producing Saving Private Ryan and Albert Nobbs. Read more
omg I live in Charlottesville, this is the only big thing that's ever happened here!
Without enough bus drivers, teachers, school staff and community members are shuttling children to school — and there’s no immediate end in sight
Weekday mornings in Charlottesville begin with a city-wide scramble to get children to school. Because of a massive bus driver shortage, the bus system that serves Charlottesville City Schools is operating at just over 40% capacity. It’s about to get a little better: Following a major push to hire more drivers, that capacity should jump to about 60% in the coming weeks, officials say. Read more
the way things where before school started all the flip flopping ! who knew it was even going to last being a driver !
Has COVID-19 and Injustice Made America Divided and Mean-Spirited?
I believe in the humanity of Americans. We look out for each other and want what is best for one another. We want peace in the land. Confusion is not a trait that we want to see practiced in the public square. However, is the tide turning? Are we getting... Read more
Athlete spotlight: Covenant's Maddie Gardiner
Maddie Gardiner’s first cross country race was a forgettable one. Battling anxiety and stomach pain, she was unable to finish. “I ended up dropping out of the race before even the first mile mark and was carried off the course on a gator,” Gardiner said. “I dropped out due to stomach pain, which was probably rooted from my pure nervousness and anxiety.” Read more