Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa news wrap: What’s trending

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) The news in Tuscaloosa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Tuscaloosa / al.com

Alabama Democratic Party chair says prison plan 'putting old problems in new buildings'

Alabama Democratic Party chair says prison plan ‘putting old problems in new buildings’

Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England said today new prisons won’t fix the state’s overcrowded, understaffed, and violence-plagued correctional system. England, who also represents a Tuscaloosa district in the House of Representatives, said criminal justice reforms are necessary if Alabama wants to fix prisons the Department of Justice says are riddled with violence, weapons, drugs and that hold men in dangerous conditions that violate the Constitution. Read more

avatar

he's right. instead of building new prisons. let's publicly hang criminals that have been sentenced to death. that will clear out needed space and the deterrent factor would greatly reduce future criminal acts.

Tuscaloosa / wbrc.com

First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office

First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen people joined Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty to cut the ribbon for First Kids Urgent Care Thursday. “I don’t see any other better time to open this facility, especially during the COVID season, the Delta season. It’s more focused on children,” Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty said. Read more

Alabama / tuscaloosathread.com

73-Year-Old Jasper, Alabama Woman Killed in Walker County Wreck

73-Year-Old Jasper, Alabama Woman Killed in Walker County Wreck

A 73-year-old Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Walker County, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Gregory Corble, Senior Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the crash occurred Wednesday morning around 11:10 a.m. approximately four miles north of Curry on Raccoon Creek Road. Vera Aldridge... Read more

Tuscaloosa / uhcougars.com

Volleyball Closes Non-Conference Schedule at Bama Bash

Volleyball Closes Non-Conference Schedule at Bama Bash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Winners of eight of its first nine matches, the University of Houston Volleyball program closes out its non-conference schedule when it takes part in the Bama Bash inside Foster Auditorium this weekend. The Cougars will have a busy Friday with matches against Western Carolina (10 a.m.) and... Read more

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

