Tuscaloosa news wrap: What’s trending

Alabama Democratic Party chair says prison plan ‘putting old problems in new buildings’ Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England said today new prisons won’t fix the state’s overcrowded, understaffed, and violence-plagued correctional system. England, who also represents a Tuscaloosa district in the House of Representatives, said criminal justice reforms are necessary if Alabama wants to fix prisons the Department of Justice says are riddled with violence, weapons, drugs and that hold men in dangerous conditions that violate the Constitution. Read more

First Kids Urgent Care opens Tuscaloosa office TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen people joined Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty to cut the ribbon for First Kids Urgent Care Thursday. “I don’t see any other better time to open this facility, especially during the COVID season, the Delta season. It’s more focused on children,” Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty said. Read more

73-Year-Old Jasper, Alabama Woman Killed in Walker County Wreck A 73-year-old Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Walker County, law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Gregory Corble, Senior Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said the crash occurred Wednesday morning around 11:10 a.m. approximately four miles north of Curry on Raccoon Creek Road. Vera Aldridge... Read more

