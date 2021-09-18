Trending news headlines in Provo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Provo area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Provo area, click here.

Utah / abc4.com

Officers respond to reports of firearms at Utah high schools on consecutive days

In two days, officers from Ogden and Provo went to high schools after reports of a firearm seen on campus. Three students are now facing serious consequences. Read more

George Soros, China (Tokyo Tok),Iran are involved in attempting to integrate into our children's lives to take down out education program

Congratulations parents for indoctrinating paranoia into your kids based on your misinformation. Way to divide the country.

Salt Lake City / ksl.com

'We fixed that': Utes looking to rebound against former MWC foe San Diego State

Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer dodges a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is returning to its Mountain West Conference roots Saturday as the team travels to take on San Diego State in a rare road nonconference game for the Utes. Read more

Murray / youtube.com

2019 Toyota Corolla Salt Lake City, Murray, West Valley City, Provo, West Jordan, UT 212198A

Super White Used 2019 Toyota Corolla available in Salt Lake City, Utah at Larry H Miller Toyota Murray. Servicing the Murray, West Valley City, Provo, West Jordan, UT area. http://www.larryhmillertoyota.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=212198A&utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2019 Toyota Corolla SE - Stock#: 212198A - VIN#: 5YFBURHE9KP906044 http://www.larryhmillertoyota.com/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 801-685-3178 Larry H Miller Toyota Murray 5650 State St Murray UT 84107 *One Owner* *Toyota Factory Certified, (Which gives you a 7-Year/100,000 miles limited Powertrain Warranty from purchase date and a 1 year comprehensive warranty. Also comes with roadside assistance. Free Carfax vehicle history report)** Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Wheel Covers,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,LED Headlights,Automatic Highbeams,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bucket Seats,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Remote Trunk Release,Cruise Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,A/C,Cloth Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Front Collision Mitigation,Driver Monitoring,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Knee Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Back-Up Camera Read more

Provo / deseret.com

From somber to swagger: How Utes’ leaders are helping teammates regain their mojo

As a Provo native and someone who cheered for BYU as a kid, Utah wide receiver Britain Covey took last Saturday’s 26-17 setback to the Cougars hard. So when he showed up at the football facility Monday morning, and saw a couple of young teammates joking around before a weightlifting session, it didn’t sit well with him. Read more

ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

