Trending news headlines in Provo

From somber to swagger: How Utes’ leaders are helping teammates regain their mojo

As a Provo native and someone who cheered for BYU as a kid, Utah wide receiver Britain Covey took last Saturday’s 26-17 setback to the Cougars hard. So when he showed up at the football facility Monday morning, and saw a couple of young teammates joking around before a weightlifting session, it didn’t sit well with him. Read more