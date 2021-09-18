Trending news headlines in Provo
Officers respond to reports of firearms at Utah high schools on consecutive days
In two days, officers from Ogden and Provo went to high schools after reports of a firearm seen on campus. Three students are now facing serious consequences. Read more
'We fixed that': Utes looking to rebound against former MWC foe San Diego State
Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer dodges a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is returning to its Mountain West Conference roots Saturday as the team travels to take on San Diego State in a rare road nonconference game for the Utes. Read more
From somber to swagger: How Utes’ leaders are helping teammates regain their mojo
As a Provo native and someone who cheered for BYU as a kid, Utah wide receiver Britain Covey took last Saturday’s 26-17 setback to the Cougars hard. So when he showed up at the football facility Monday morning, and saw a couple of young teammates joking around before a weightlifting session, it didn’t sit well with him. Read more