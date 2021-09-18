CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

News wrap: Top stories in Duluth

Duluth Updates
 6 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Duluth.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Duluth

Eight puppies and dogs die in Duluth house fire

A morning house fire killed more than half a dozen dogs in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Friday. It happened at a single-family home around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of East 5th Street. An initial search of the house led firefighters to three adult dogs and six puppies on the second floor — where the fire was located. Read more

They are animals. God save us from what MEN have allowed to be done to Americas Children in thier K-12 Local Government Indoctrination Centers.

4 replies

Duluth

Motorcyclist dies in Duluth crash

Duluth Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 at 121st Avenue West. Witnesses told officers that a motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus. Read more

Duluth

Essentia Health In Duluth Announces New Visitor Restrictions

There was a time earlier this year when Essentia Health relaxed visitor restrictions, but unfortunately we're heading in the wrong direction with the pandemic and now new restrictions have been announced and they will quickly go into effect. According to Essentia Health, due to the increasing transmission of COVID-19 and... Read more

Duluth

The 36th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest Returns This Saturday

Chester Bowl will come alive this Saturday for the 36th Annual Fall Fest from 9:30am-4:30pm. The entire event takes place outdoors but organizers are encouraging everyone who attends to practice safe social distancing and to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. This is a fantastic event for the entire... Read more

Duluth, MN
