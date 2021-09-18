News wrap: Top stories in Duluth
Eight puppies and dogs die in Duluth house fire
A morning house fire killed more than half a dozen dogs in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Friday. It happened at a single-family home around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of East 5th Street. An initial search of the house led firefighters to three adult dogs and six puppies on the second floor — where the fire was located. Read more
Motorcyclist dies in Duluth crash
Duluth Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 at 121st Avenue West. Witnesses told officers that a motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus. Read more
Essentia Health In Duluth Announces New Visitor Restrictions
There was a time earlier this year when Essentia Health relaxed visitor restrictions, but unfortunately we're heading in the wrong direction with the pandemic and now new restrictions have been announced and they will quickly go into effect. According to Essentia Health, due to the increasing transmission of COVID-19 and... Read more
The 36th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest Returns This Saturday
Chester Bowl will come alive this Saturday for the 36th Annual Fall Fest from 9:30am-4:30pm. The entire event takes place outdoors but organizers are encouraging everyone who attends to practice safe social distancing and to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. This is a fantastic event for the entire... Read more