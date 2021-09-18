Top Spring Hill news stories
(SPRING HILL, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Spring Hill.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Spring Hill area, click here.
‘We saw the Florida tag’: Spring Hill couple spotted Gabby Petito’s van at Grand Teton National Park
SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – When Shannon Baker learned about the search for Gabby Petito, right away she says she recognized the 2012 white Ford van North Port police recovered at the Laundrie family home. “I feel so bad for this family,” the Spring Hill woman said in a phone... Read more
According to her friends, she is/was a psycho bit€h & there's a domestic violence released by cops when she attacked her boyfriend. I'm not surprised he wasn't helpful
1 like 5 replies
Her last post was a foreshadow. She spoke of a dangerous area and bragged about them being such skilled hikers. I think that over confidence led her at the bottom of a canyon
6 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
Car crashes into Pasco County cemetery; driver critically injured
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man is critically injured after a two-vehicle incident that ended with his car crashing into a gravesite in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP troopers say the driver, 21, was traveling north on US-19 when it ran past a... Read more
Weather Forecast Spring Hill, Florida ▶ Spring Hill weather Forecast 09/16/2021
Welcome to Your Florida Weather Channel! Watch the 5 Day Weather Forecast for Spring Hill, Florida NEW VIDEO updated for 09/16/2021 For more weather videos and notifications please subscribe to our Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyFhT1Eb_Yayr5qfoDB0Ybg?view_as=subscriber New videos every day! Weather data from OpenWeather - openweathermap.org Read more
Home For Sale: 1490 Glenridge Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://1490GlenridgeDr.C21.com 1490 Glenridge Dr Spring Hill, FL 34609 MLS T3326349 Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 PRICE CORRECTION!!! Large Home 3,068 of heated sq ft plenty of room everyone!! Property is located in Spring Hill, 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2-car garage with long driveway, plenty of room for boat or RV parking. Updated light fixtures and recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors throughout the home. Kitchen boasts stainless steel Samsung appliances, 42" wood cabinets, granite counters. Bathrooms have granite vanities and beautiful shower tiles. Home has a Florida Room for extended entertainment area to the lanai, pool and built-in hot tub. Bonus room has extra storage and access to a full pool bathroom. An acre of fenced backyard space for kids play area, gardening, and/or dogs. Shed on property is included for additional storage. Conveniently located for shopping, restaurants and easy access to US Hwy 19 and 41, Suncoast Parkway. NO HOA or CDD. No flood insurance. Seller is installing a NEW roof prior to closing. Contact Office: Beggins Enterprises Read more