Top Spring Hill news stories

Home For Sale: 1490 Glenridge Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1490GlenridgeDr.C21.com 1490 Glenridge Dr Spring Hill, FL 34609 MLS T3326349 Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 PRICE CORRECTION!!! Large Home 3,068 of heated sq ft plenty of room everyone!! Property is located in Spring Hill, 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2-car garage with long driveway, plenty of room for boat or RV parking. Updated light fixtures and recessed lighting, porcelain tile floors throughout the home. Kitchen boasts stainless steel Samsung appliances, 42" wood cabinets, granite counters. Bathrooms have granite vanities and beautiful shower tiles. Home has a Florida Room for extended entertainment area to the lanai, pool and built-in hot tub. Bonus room has extra storage and access to a full pool bathroom. An acre of fenced backyard space for kids play area, gardening, and/or dogs. Shed on property is included for additional storage. Conveniently located for shopping, restaurants and easy access to US Hwy 19 and 41, Suncoast Parkway. NO HOA or CDD. No flood insurance. Seller is installing a NEW roof prior to closing. Contact Office: Beggins Enterprises Read more